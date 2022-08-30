Hill International to Provide Project Management and Supervision Consultancy Services for the International Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Research and Therapeutic Center in Egypt

PHILADELPHIA and CAIRO, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by Egypt’s Ministry of Defense to provide project management and supervision consultancy services for the International Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Research and Therapeutic Center project. The project represents the latest effort of the Egyptian Armed forces to enrich the country’s healthcare sector.



The project consists of three components: a research facility, an animal welfare facility, and a bioreactor facility. In cooperation with academic, industrial, governmental, and non-governmental institutions, Center staff will use these new facilities to conduct basic and preclinical studies as well as clinical trials with stem cells. Ultimately, the project will leverage the therapeutic potential of stem cells to develop cellular therapies, tissues, and organs to advance regenerative medicine and promote health and welfare in Egypt and around the world.

Hill Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Africa Waleed Abdel-Fattah says: “The International Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Research and Therapeutic Center will require the latest in building systems and medical technology. Our team has helped to manage cutting-edge healthcare research and hospital facilities across the region, and we will use our expertise to make certain the new Center is realized as planned.”

“This project represents a great step for the country,” adds Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. “It will benefit Egyptians by advancing healthcare for all, continue the country’s growth trajectory, and position Egypt to make contributions of global significance to stem cell research. Hill is proud to add such an impactful project to our portfolio in the country.”

