On 30 August 2022, Hea Vinskov was elected to the management board in Coloplast Finance B.V. replacing Claus Lundbæk Ottosen.

Hea Vinskov is Senior Vice President and Group General Counsel in the Coloplast group.

The management board in Coloplast Finance B.V. hereafter consists of: Henrik Deneke, Anton Mikkelsen and Hea Vinskov.

