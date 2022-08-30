LifeStance to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted in New York City, NY.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presenters: Michael Lester, CEO, Danish Qureshi, COO, and J. Michael Bruff, CFO

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Time: 9:10 a.m. (Eastern time)

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.