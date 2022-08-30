SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Super Group (SGHC) Limited - SGHC

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (“Super Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SGHC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Super Group and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 25, 2022, on a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2022 results, Super Group withdrew its fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance of €1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance of €345 million, stating that “[g]iven the volatility we’ve seen and known uncertainties, we’re working on a reforecast for 2022 and should be able to provide an update about our expectations when we release second quarter results in August.”

On this news, Super Group’s ordinary share price fell $1.89 per share, or 23.28%, to close at $6.23 per share on May 25, 2022.

Then, on August 11, 2022, on a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2022 results, Super Group provided fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance of “between €1.15 billion and €1.28 billion” and adjusted EBITDA guidance of “between €200 million and €250 million.” Super Group attributed the reduced guidance to “ongoing pressures from multiple economic and regulatory headwinds, together with some further degree of post-COVID normalization.”

On this news, Super Group’s ordinary share price fell $0.69 per share, or 12.19%, to close at $4.97 per share on August 11, 2022.

