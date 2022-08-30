Christopher D. Lee, PhD Joins Diversified Search Group as Managing Director

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group, one of the fastest-growing and most highly regarded companies in the executive search industry, has announced that Christopher D. Lee, PhD has joined their education practice as Managing Director. With nearly 30 years of experience as a human resources leader in higher education, Lee will bring a nuanced understanding of the challenges that college and universities face in today’s complex and fast-changing environment.

“We are delighted that Chris Lee has joined Diversified Search Group. He brings extensive education and military leadership experience as well as a keen understanding of governance and HR strategy from implementation to change management,” said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of Diversified Search Group. “A remarkable executive leader, Chris will offer our clients his industry perspective and innate passion for transformational leadership.” Alexander continued.

Lee joins a team of industry-recognized experts from Diversified Search Group/Storbeck Search known for its unmatched expertise in placing visionary leaders for colleges and universities; independent, charter, and boarding schools; and education-related nonprofit organizations.

“I am overjoyed to be joining this group of esteemed colleagues. Through years of experience with the search committee process and consulting with experts in this field, I’ve held a deep interest and appreciation for this important work to identify and place leaders who will make an impact on higher education. This firm is the gold standard for executive search,” said Christopher Lee.

Diversified Search Group’s Global Education Practice Lead and Managing Director, Shelly Weiss Storbeck said, “We are thrilled to welcome Chris Lee to our firm. He is an in-demand subject matter expert in the work of organizational development and institutional leadership in all sectors of higher education. He brings wisdom, warmth, and emotional intelligence to his work, and we are delighted to have him as our new colleague.”

Lee joins Diversified Search Group from William & Mary, the nation’s second oldest institution of higher learning, where he served as Chief Human Resources Officer. Lee also served as Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources for the Virginia Community College system, where he oversaw dozens of searches for community college presidents and led a strategic reorganization of the HR division. His higher education background comprises a number of leadership roles including Director of Human Resources & CHRO at Bates College.

Lee is a sought-after speaker, consultant, and thought leader who has authored four books on a variety of human resources-related topics, including how to successfully conduct faculty, staff, and administrative searches in higher education. In 2004, he was an American Council on Education Fellow.

Lee has served on several boards including as founding member of the Diversity Hiring Coalition of Maine. Lee is a retired Lieutenant Colonel with the United States Marine Corps Reserves where he served for 21 years.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world, and for nearly five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, DSG is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.