SADA Unveils Agenda for IMPACT Cloud Summit 2022 Featuring a Fireside Chat with Alexis Ohanian and Speakers from Google Cloud, Golden State Warriors, Papa Johns, Neustar, WeWork, and More

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Partner, today announced the agenda for SADA IMPACT, its inaugural Cloud Summit. SADA IMPACT is the only large-scale in-person Google Cloud technology conference taking place this summer in Los Angeles. The event caters to businesses of all sizes, from startups and enterprises to the public sector, across industries.



What: SADA IMPACT - A Cloud Summit 2022

Where: This event will be accessible both in-person, at the Sheraton Universal Los Angeles, and virtually. It will empower users with the latest innovations from Google Cloud.

When: September 14-15, 2022

Why: Attendees will get expert insights on cloud transformations, hear impactful cloud customer success stories, view live demonstrations of powerful new solutions to solve complex challenges, and network with forward-thinking leaders who are taking their organizations to the next level.

Who: The list of speakers features SADA's Google Cloud customers from several industries and verticals and members of Google's leadership team. Google Cloud executives will deliver keynote speeches and participate in fireside chats, and Lilah Jones, Head of Google's ISV's and Marketplace Sales, North America, will emcee the event.

The lineup of Google Cloud speakers includes:

Jim Anderson, Vice President, North America Partner, Ecosystem and Channels

Darren Mowry, Managing Director, North America

Robert Harper, Director, North America Channel Sales, Partner Development and Activation



SADA IMPACT will feature a presentation by Billy Beane, Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations for the Oakland A's, and a fireside chat with Alexis Ohanian, Founder of Seven Seven Six & Co-Founder and Former Executive Chairman of Reddit.

Additional customer speakers from The Broad Institute, The Golden State Warriors, Ranker, Papa Johns, Neustar, and WeWork, among others, will also share their Google Cloud transformation stories.

To learn more about SADA IMPACT and register to attend, visit https://sada.com/impact/

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services, empowering people to transform their work, organizations, and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships, and service excellence. A five-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year award recipient, SADA has achieved numerous accolades, including the 2021 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the year - North America, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies 15 times, and Inc. Magazine's list of Best Workplaces three years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com .

