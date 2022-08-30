The Warning Signs of a Blocked Drain, What Causes Blockages and When to Call in a Plumber

SYDNEY, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading plumber Newcastle-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver, the main indicators of a blocked drain include water not flowing freely down the drain, gurgling sounds and a strange smell coming from the affected drain. In most cases, there will be at least one of these warning signs leading to the drain becoming completely blocked, which homeowners should be aware of.

The Plumbing Life Saver deals with blocked drains Newcastle-wide and says some of the most common causes of blocked drains include tree roots growing inside the pipe, broken or collapsed pipes, 'flushable' wipes and sanitary products being flushed down the toilet, hair and soap grime, kitchen waste and foreign objects such as cotton buds and cotton wool becoming trapped in the drain.

The local plumber says sometimes simple home remedies can rectify the situation. A natural drain cleaner composed of baking soda and vinegar can often do the trick to clear minor drain blockages caused by a build-up of grime, rather than a physical obstruction. Other methods for clearing minor blockages include plungers, detergent and boiling water, caustic cleaners and even a DIY 'drain snake' made of a wire coat hanger, which can be effective for pulling out hair clogged in the drain.

Some drain blockages require the specialised equipment and knowledge of a licensed plumber though. The Plumbing Life Saver says there are various methods used for clearing blockages and CCTV inspection plays a major role in diagnosing the issue. Often high-pressure drain cleaning can remove blockages, however, for more extensive pipe damage, caused by ground movement or tree roots for example, excavation and pipe relining may be required to prevent a reoccurrence.

Providing affordable plumbing services, The Plumbing Life Saver offers premium quality workmanship and emergency services around the clock. For expert help with blocked drains or any other plumbing issues, such as fixing hot water Newcastle-wide, contact The Plumbing Life Saver.

