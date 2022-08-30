Ashland announces expansion of Viatel™ bioresorbable polymers manufacturing and R&D capabilities in Mullingar, Ireland

Wilmington, Del., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland has announced a strategically significant expansion of its Viatel™ bioresorbable polymer manufacturing and research and development site at the National Science Park, home to a network of innovative organizations, in Mullingar, Ireland.

“Doubling both our footprint, which includes manufacturing and laboratory space, and the headcount of this facility allows us to deliver cutting-edge polymer chemistry by increasing scope, capacity, and capabilities, and to respond to growing customer needs with greater speed,” said Seán McMahon, Ph.D., business manager, Viatel™ bioresorbable polymers, Ashland.

Viatel™ bioresorbable polymers are used to deliver improved treatment solutions for many chronic diseases. These polymers are the innovative building blocks in long-acting release formulations, bioresorbable medical devices and tissue engineering scaffolds.

“Expansion of the facility in Ireland showcases our commitment to innovation in the long acting injectables space,” said Ashok Kalyana, senior vice president and general manager, Life Sciences, Ashland. “We are actively helping our customers solve for performance attributes that will ultimately allow patients to take less medicine, fewer times.”

Ashland supplies more than 70 good manufacturing practice (GMP) grades of lactide/glycolide/caprolactone copolymers within its growing Viatel™ portfolio and offers custom-made polymer production to serve changing customer requirements.

“The facility expansion further establishes Ashland as an attractive employer in Ireland,” said Brandt Giffin, senior director marketing and new business development, Life Sciences, Ashland. “Our Pharma business is at the heart of our specialty focus. This expansion allows us to continue to build our poly lactic- co-glycolic acid (PLGA) business that enables and supports new market trends.”

The capital expansion program commenced in June 2022 and is expected to complete in 2024. To learn more about Viatel™ bioresorbable polymers, visit Ashland.com/viatel .

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceuticals. Approximately 3,800 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/sustainability to learn more.

