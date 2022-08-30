Garden Tiller Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027. Market Driven by Rising Adoption of Urban Gardening and Growth of Sustainable Cities - Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, garden tiller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2022-2027. The gas-powered garden tiller accounted for a share of around 60% in 2021 and is expected to dominate the global garden tiller market in the upcoming years. The adoption of these products is high even though the cost is high when compared with other counter tillers.



Garden Tiller Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $1.7 Billion MARKET SIZE (2022) $1.2 Billion MARKET SIZE (UNIT SHIPMENT) 2 Million Units CAGR (2022-2027) Around 5% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product Type, Fuel Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa

The demand for garden tillers has been concentrated in developed countries, such as the US, Canada, the UK, and the Nordics. However, developing Asian countries, such as China and India, are witnessing high adoption of gardening equipment for lawn care. Tillers can be used in small areas, such as flower beds. However, for more extensive gardens, a rototiller is preferred to keep plants healthier and is significantly less labor-intensive. Garden tillers are predicted to be driven by the expansion of sustainable cities, urban gardening, the growing acceptance of IoT, and the evolution of cordless tillers. Growing consumption of smart tillers is expected to drive the growth of the garden tiller market.

Key Insights

In 2020, The UK, which has more than 2,200 golf courses, accounts for one of Europe's most extensive golf courses. Hence, surging no. of golf courses across the country is expected to support the demand for garden tiller market.

In 2021, the United States had captured the top position in hotel construction projects and plans in the pipeline with a total count of 4,814 projects. In addition, China holds second position in hotel construction with around 4k hotel projects in the pipeline. This factor has boosted the demand for the garden tiller market in the US and China.

The Chinese government is focusing on implementing green projects. These projects emphasize promoting and using eco-friendly solutions, such as developing green buildings, establishing parks and gardens, and planting trees to make the landscape greener. These upcoming plans is expected to propel the growth of the garden tiller market in the forecast period.

In 2021, the global landscaping industry witnessed a growth of around 5% as compared to 2020. Florida, California, and New York are the key landscaping service market in the US. It will positively attract growth for the garden tiller segment in the North American region.

The commercial sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% by volume from 2021-2027 and dominate the global garden tiller market. The rise of commercial construction activities, including large parks, office spaces, and gardens in developed countries (Europe and the US) and emerging countries (India and China), is likely to impact the adoption of garden tillers in the commercial segment positively.

In Europe the number of hotel construction projects witnessed a growth of 4−6% year over year in 2021. Hence, such expansion provides substantial growth opportunities to the garden tiller in the European market.

Garden Tiller Market Trends & Drivers

The garden tillers are likely to be driven by the expansion of sustainable cities, urban gardening, and the development of the landscaping industry. The worldwide garden tillers market is being driven using tillers in various end-user industries, such as commercial and residential. Due to an increase in green cover in cities and the growth of urban gardening globally, the garden tiller market is predicted to grow healthy during the forecast period. Garden equipment manufacturers are working to meet the consumer’s needs by providing high-quality products that incorporate the latest technology, such as robotic tillers, smart IoT-installed garden power tillers, and others. The advent of the garden tiller and IoT adoption are projected to impact the business significantly.

Market players are focusing on developing innovative products and investing in R&D initiatives to expand their product portfolios. Although established players dominate the market, there are tremendous growth opportunities for new entrants that make low-cost products to target the developing end markets. The rapidly changing market scenario, with an emphasis on enhancing aesthetics by minimizing maintenance costs, is expected to provide growth opportunities to vendors.

Key Vendors

Yanmar Co., Ltd

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

STIHL



Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO

Makita Corporation

Emak Group

Techtronic Industries

Stanley Black & Decker

American Lawn Mower

Cub Cadet

SUMEC Group Corp.

Greenworks Tools

Lawn Master

WORX

Texas

Yardmax

MacKissic

Generac Power Systems

Bad Boy Mowers

Snow Joe

STIGA Group

MASPORT

The Toro Company

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Front-Tine

Rear Tine

Cultivators

Mid-Tine

Fuel Type

Gas-Powered

Electric Cordless

Electric Corded



End-User

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Geography

North America US Canada

APAC China Australia Japan India

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa





