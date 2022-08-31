Burgeoning Construction and Packaging Sectors to Open Plethora of Opportunities for Vinyl Acetate Monomer Manufacturers, Says Fact.MR

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global vinyl acetate monomers market is valued at US$ 8.8 billion and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2032. The market is expected to grow at a healthy pace owing to the increasing use of vinyl acetate monomers in the construction industry.



Vinyl acetate monomers are key ingredients used in the manufacturing of intermediates, resins, and emulsion polymers, which are widely used in paints and coatings. Rising demand for paints and coatings across the world has been the prime factor for the growth of the vinyl acetate monomers market.

For Critical Insights on Vinyl Acetate Monomers Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7656

Setting up a manufacturing plant in a high-growth market such as India can create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, where demand for applications such as paints & coatings, construction materials, and adhesives & sealants is increasing from end-use industries such as construction and packaging. Also, manufacturing plants in such areas can help reduce product prices and increase product margins.

Why is Demand for Polyvinyl Acetate Rapidly Increasing?

Vinyl acetate monomers are used in applications such as polyvinyl alcohol, polyvinyl acetate-ethylene vinyl alcohol, ethylene vinyl acetate, etc. These find several uses in end-use industries such as construction, packaging, textiles, and cosmetics. Out of these applications, polyvinyl acetate monomers hold the highest market share in the global vinyl acetate monomers market.

Polyvinyl acetate has high chemical thermal stability and low cost, which makes it suitable for use in the construction, paper, and packaging industries. Polyvinyl acetate has resistance to attack by microorganisms. Because of this property polyvinyl acetate has replaced natural adhesives made from hide and casein.

The polyvinyl acetate segment is predicted to expand at 4.7% CAGR over the 2022-2032 study period.

To learn more about Vinyl Acetate Monomers Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7656

Key Segments Covered in the Vinyl Acetate Monomers Industry Survey

By Purity :



99% & Above

<99%



By Application :



Polyvinyl Alcohol

Polyvinyl Acetate Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol



By End-use Industry :



Packaging

Construction Textiles Cosmetics



By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Development

In recent years, leading manufacturers such as LyondellBasell Industries, Dow Chemicals, and Celanese Corporation have significantly increased their production capacities of vinyl acetate monomers to meet the growing demand from end-use industries such as construction, packaging, textiles, and cosmetics.

Developing economies of Asia Pacific such as China and India have created high demand for packaging applications for food & beverages and e-Commerce. Manufacturers of vinyl acetate monomers can look to set up manufacturing plants in these countries to meet the growing demand for various applications.

Get Customization on Vinyl Acetate Monomers Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7656

Key players in the Vinyl Acetate Monomers Market

LyondellBasell Industries

Celanese Corporation

The Dow Chemicals

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell

ShinEtsu

Wacker Chemie AG

Dairen Chemical Corp

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Sipchem

Key Takeaways from Vinyl Acetate Monomers Market Study

The global vinyl acetate monomers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% and reach US$ 13.9 billion by 2032.

Worldwide sales of vinyl acetate monomers increased at 3.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under application, polyvinyl acetate dominates the market with 42.6% share.

The construction industry dominates the demand for vinyl acetate monomers with 39.8% market share.

East Asia leads the global market with 26.9% share in 2021.

Demand for vinyl acetate monomers is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.1% and 4.6%, respectively, in South Asia & Oceania and Europe.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Cryogenic Ethylene Market- Worldwide consumption of cryogenic ethylene is estimated at US$ 4.78 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis has revealed that, the global cryogenic ethylene market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 11.53 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2032.

Abrasives Market- The global abrasives market was valued at US$ 54.03 Bn in 2020. Consumption of abrasives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 97.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Biodiesel Market- The global biodiesel market reached a valuation of US$ 90.4 Bn in 2020. Demand for biodiesel is slated to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 187.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Agricultural Fumigants Market- The global Agricultural Fumigants Market is estimated at US$ 1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market- The global Anticoagulant rodenticides Market is estimated at US$ 720.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Flock Adhesives Market- The global Flock Adhesive market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Aroma Chemicals Market- The market for aroma chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2032, from US$ 5,127 Million in 2022 to reach US$ 8,115.52 Million in 2032.

Demulsifiers Market- Demulsifiers Market Value is projected to reach US$ 3.25 Bn by 2032-end, increasing at a CAGR of around 3.4% over the decade. Global demand for demulsifiers increased year-on-year (YoY) at 1.7% in 2021 to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.28 Bn at the end of 2021.

Bonded Magnet Market- The global bonded magnet market is estimated at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 10.9 Bn by 2032, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market- The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market saw steady growth at 3.5% CAGR over the past half-decade and is set to be valued over US$ 6 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter