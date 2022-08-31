Monaco Propiedades Real Estate develops new offers on properties.

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaco Propiedades Real Estate is an agency that has been fostering the industry of real estate for more than a decade. In the recent expansion, the agency's founder Cristobal Trucco Celedon has announced the launch of new services on its Monaco Propiedades Real Estate agency.

Monaco Propiedades, a Real Estate agency, offers its clients services respecting their decisions and suggesting, if they consider it appropriate, the guidelines to obtain the best results in the real estate market. The agency maintains personalized and reserved treatment.

In the latest development, the founder of Cristobal Trucco Celedon has strategized the services in a new manner. He combines traditional advertising methods (billboards, mass media publications, and real estate magazines) with the most advanced computer communication systems, using various internet access portals at national, regional, and global levels. The company provides its expertise in the following areas:

Law firm

Accounting and Notarial Study

Administration

Rentals Apartments

Rentals Houses

Local and Office Rentals

Sales Apartments

Sale Houses

Local Sales, Offices, and Land

Since its beginnings in 2003 and affiliated with the real estate chamber of Uruguay (Liu-695), the company has legal-notarial and accounting support within the framework of seriousness and responsibility that characterizes us.









About the Founder Cristobal Trucco Celedon

Cristobal Trucco Celedon is a Chilean-Italian Entrepreneur, fitness model, and artist. He studied Engineering in Chile, after which he majored in business management and received an MBA at KEDGE Business School in Marseille, France.

Cristobal began his career after graduating college when he was approached on the beach while surfing. He then modeled and worked on numerous commercials for brands. With a net worth of $10,000,000, he owns Monaco Propiedades Real Estate.

Cristobal is also popularly known for his work in the music video for the band Supernova's song 'Toda La Noche' and his participation in the reality series 'Amor Ciego 2' (Love is Blind 2). During 2012-2016, Cristobal traveled worldwide, working on some big projects with Fitness Magazines. He also gave acting lessons from 2015 to 2018 in Chile.

Additionally, the multi-talented Cristobal is all set to launch his Single in August 2022.

At his Monaco Propiedades Real Estate agency and his team of experts, he helps find, sell, rent, and buy the right property for its clients.

Potential clients and fans of Cristobal Trucco Celedon can visit the following links for further updates.

