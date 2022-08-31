English Dutch French

Ackermans & van Haaren realises a record profit of 278.4 million euros over the first half of 2022 thanks to:

generally good results in the group’s core segments, which is reflected in a 5% higher profit contribution;

a positive evolution of the Growth Capital participations, both within the consolidated participations as well as in the more recent initiatives in India and South-East Asia;

the 97.2 million euros capital gain on the sale of Manuchar.

After the sale of Anima (closed in July 2022 and therefore not yet included in the result as at June 30), Ackermans & van Haaren has a net cash position of more than 500 million euros.





"In a challenging environment with steep cost increases, deteriorating consumer confidence and decreasing stock markets, the companies of the group have shown high resilience and the diversified portfolio has once again proven its pertinence, among others through the positive impact of the increasing raw material prices on the results of SIPEF.

The more than 330 million euros capital gain that will be realised over the full year 2022 following the divestment of Manuchar and Anima again confirms the underlying added value in our portfolio. We are proud of what we have built together with the employees and management teams of both companies over the past 15 years and wish them every success in their further development. Anima has grown from scratch into a high quality and respected manager of residential care centres in Belgium with 2,710 beds, while Manuchar has developed into one of the most prominent and reliable distributors of chemicals for growth markets with more than 2,250 employees. We look forward to opportunities to put the more than 460 million euros cash from these exits to work, successfully building other companies together with their family shareholders and management teams."



John-Eric Bertrand & Piet Dejonghe

co-CEO's







