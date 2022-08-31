IBA Reports Half Year 2022 Results

English French

RECORD ORDER INTAKE AND BACKLOG ACROSS THE GROUP

HIGHLY ACTIVE PIPELINE FOR ALL BUSINESS LINES

SOLID BALANCE SHEET WITH RECORD EUR 137 MILLION NET CASH

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 31 August 2022 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, today announces its consolidated results for the first half of 2022.

(EUR 000) H1 2022 H1 2021 Variance Variance % Total Net Sales 160 032 137 183 22 849 16.7% Proton Therapy 103 026 70 473 32 553 46.2% Other Accelerators 30 110 40 285 -10 175 -25.3% Dosimetry 26 896 26 425 471 1.8% REBITDA 14 065 5 745 8 320 144.8% % of Sales 8.8% 4.2% REBIT 4 564 674 3 890 577.2% % of Sales 2.9% 0.5% Profit Before Tax 297 -843 1 140 135.2% % of Sales 0.2% -0.6% NET RESULT -1 717 -1 935 218 11.3% % of Sales -1.1% -1.4%

Financial summary

Total H1 Group revenues of EUR 160 million, up 17% on the same period last year, largely due to increased activity and backlog conversion

Gross margin was 39%, an improvement versus 33% last year in absolute value as well as percentage of sales largely thanks to increased activity in Proton Therapy (PT) equipment, in particular in US and Asia, a high-margin product mix and the indemnities recognized following the Rutherford bankruptcy. The gross margin also positively benefited from forex impacts, thanks to the strengthening of USD

Strong order intake of EUR 175 million for Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, with revenues up 20%

PT equipment revenues improved strongly, up 115% to EUR 51.6 million as backlog conversion accelerated

Order intake for Dosimetry remained strong at EUR 30 million, representing an increase of 11% versus last year and highlighting the resilience of this business unit

Whilst order intake remained strong, Other Accelerators equipment revenue decreased by 35% to EUR 19.5 million from EUR 30.1 million last year, due to backlog conversion still being impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and also by a few supply chain challenges. It is expected that some of these challenges will be resolved in H2, allowing for a sharp increase in new installations

Continued strong performance of Services with PT revenue increasing 11% versus H1 2021

Equipment and upgrade backlog reached an all-time high of EUR 497 million, with record overall equipment and services backlog of EUR 1.2 billion

Positive H1 2022 REBIT of EUR 4.6 million (H1 2021: EUR 0.7 million) reflecting a high level of order intake and contract execution, a growing service business and indemnities following Rutherford bankruptcy

Total Group net loss of EUR 1.7 million (H1 2021: EUR 1.9 million)

Very strong balance sheet with EUR 202 million gross cash and EUR 137 million net cash position. EUR 37 million undrawn short-term credit lines still available

2021 share buyback program completed in March 2022 for total of 302,451 shares

Business summary

Three Proteus ® ONE 1 systems sold in the US and Europe

ONE systems sold in the US and Europe First project under the IBA-CGNNT partnership signed for a Proteus ® PLUS 1 system (three rooms) in China

PLUS system (three rooms) in China In Other Accelerators, 21 new systems sold in H1 and one further system sold post-period end with pipeline remaining promising

One new installation in PT and nine installations in Other Accelerators started in H1 despite ongoing pandemic-associated restrictions in some geographies, with stable service business

Two proton therapy centers started to generate service revenues over the period in the USA and Asia

Four-year collaboration signed with University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) to investigate the potential of IBA’s ConformalFLASH ® 2 technology for the treatment of early-stage breast cancer

technology for the treatment of early-stage breast cancer Acquired Modus Medical Devices Inc. (Modus QA), strengthening IBA’s Dosimetry operations in North America and adding one of the most comprehensive dosimetry “phantom” offerings on the market

Launched new low energy compact cyclotron, the Cyclone ® KEY

KEY Announced a partnership agreement with Tractebel to support IBA’s customers with their proton therapy design and construction projects

Launched the ConformalFLASH® Alliance, the first collaboration platform between academia and industry to bring ConformalFLASH® proton therapy to the clinic

Post-period highlights

In August, IBA announced a multi-year research collaboration on ConformalFLASH ® Proton Therapy with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the University of Washington

Proton Therapy with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the University of Washington In August, IBA qualified as the only supplier for the second round of a public tender launched by the Spanish Ministry of Health to provide ten proton therapy units across the country

In August, the company also announced the sale of its fourth Cyclone ® IKON, a new high-energy accelerator for the production of novel isotopes in theranostics and targeted therapies, to CNRT in China

IKON, a new high-energy accelerator for the production of novel isotopes in theranostics and targeted therapies, to CNRT in China Finally, also in August, IBA signed a strategic alliance in its Dosimetry business with ScandiDos, acquiring a 9.1% stake in the Swedish company

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA commented: “IBA’s excellent order intake across all business lines in the first half of the year reflects our continued resilience despite ongoing macro-economic challenges and gives us great visibility on our positive future performance. Our Radiopharmaceutical and Sterilization divisions in particular delivered record order intakes, indicating further accelerating market dynamics. We have continued to see a strong revival in the Proton Therapy business with revenues up significantly versus the same period last year, partly driven by accelerated backlog conversion. The pipeline remains highly promising with a number of active leads, in all key regions across the globe. Whilst supply chain issues and some ongoing pandemic restrictions have continued to impact the business, especially in Other Accelerators, we have mitigating strategies in place and expect an uptick in installations in the second half of the year.

“The continued strength of our balance sheet provides us with a foundation on which to grow both organically and inorganically and there are significant opportunities across all business units. In Dosimetry, targeted bolt-on acquisitions have strengthened our offering in strategically important areas. In Other Accelerators we remain excited about the growth potential of theranostics and medical sterilization, where IBA continues to lead. Finally, in Proton Therapy we believe that ConformalFLASH® and DynamicARC®3 will be significant drivers of future growth in this treatment modality, and we have been pleased to announce two significant research collaborations in 2022 so far.

“As we look ahead, there remain clear challenges with pandemic restrictions persisting in China and a complex geopolitical situation in Europe which have resulted in inflation and supply chain issues. We are, however, well positioned to weather these challenges with a highly active pipeline, an all-time high backlog and increasing recurring revenues.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,600 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

1 Proteus®PLUS and Proteus®ONE are brand names of Proteus 235

2 ConformalFLASH® is a registered brand of IBA’s Proton FLASH irradiation solution currently under research and development phase.

3 DynamicARC® is a registered brand of the IBA’s Proton Arc therapy solution currently under development phase.





