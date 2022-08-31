Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Second-Quarter Results 2022

Limassol, Cyprus – 31 August 2021 – Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc) (“the Company”) announced today results for the second quarter of 2022 which ended 30 June 2022.



Q2 HIGHLIGHTS AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS:

* NAV of NOK 6.57 per share. The share price ended at NOK 2.92

* Revenues of USD 3.5 million

* EBITDA of USD -1.2 million

* Equity issue of approximately NOK 80 million competed

* Major strategic advances during the quarter gives impetus to finally separating the minerals and seismic businesses

* Green Minerals to be spun off to Green Energy Group shareholders

SEABIRD EXPLORATION:

* Revenue of USD 3.5 million

* EBITDA of USD -0.9 million

* Utilisation of 33%

* Key contract wins totalling EBITDA backlog of USD 18 million

* Sale of Petrel Explorer finalized

* Strong tender pipeline with increasing duration

GREEN MINERALS:

* Revenue nil

* EBITDA of USD -0.3 million

* Signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a strong industry consortium establishing collaboration for the development of a Harsh Environment Deep Sea Mining System (HEDSMS)

* Oil States Industries (UK) becomes a shareholder in Green Minerals

* Norwegian authorities opening process on track and time

* Longer term market outlook for key battery metals remains robust





For further queries contact:

CEO, Finn Atle Hamre at +47 928 35 991

Executive Chairman, Ståle Rodahl at +47 484 00 593





