Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 31 August 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022
Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023
Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)
From 30 August 2022 until 31 August 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 35,044 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.76 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|30 Aug 2022
|35,044
|77.7591
|2,724,990
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)
|4,221,244
|69.6949
|294,199,268
|Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
|4,256,288
|69.7613
|296,924,258
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,219,890 own shares, corresponding to 0.67% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment