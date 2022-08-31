Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 31 August 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022

Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023

Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)

From 30 August 2022 until 31 August 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 35,044 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.76 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 30 Aug 2022 35,044 77.7591 2,724,990 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated) 4,221,244 69.6949 294,199,268 Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme 4,256,288 69.7613 296,924,258

The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,219,890 own shares, corresponding to 0.67% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.





Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment