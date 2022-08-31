Craft Soda Market Worth USD 768.08 million by 2027 | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Developments, Revenue, Growth Rate | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications

Pune, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craft Soda Market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Craft Soda market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

The global Craft Soda market size was valued at USD 641.24 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.05% during the forecast period, reaching USD 768.08 million by 2027.



Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Natural

Organic

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Teenagers

Young Adults

Middle-Aged Adults

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Craft Soda including: -

The Original Craft Soda Company

Wild Poppy Company

Crooked Beverage Co.

Jones Soda Co.

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo, Inc.

SIPP eco beverage co. Inc.

Appalachian Brewing Co.

Boylan Bottling Co.

Detailed TOC of Global Craft Soda Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect: -

1 Craft Soda Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Craft Soda Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Craft Soda Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Craft Soda Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Craft Soda Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Craft Soda Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Craft Soda Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

