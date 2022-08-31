Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 24 August 2022 to 30 August 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|601,500
|156.47
|94,118,499.00
|24 August 2022
|5,700
|120.24
|685,368.00
|25 August 2022
|6,000
|121.07
|726,420.00
|26 August 2022
|6,000
|121.22
|727,320.00
|29 August 2022
|6,300
|115.93
|730,359.00
|30 August 2022
|6,500
|117.99
|766,935.00
|Total
|30,500
|119.23
|3,636,402.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|632,000
|154.68
|97,754,901.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 740,631 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.23 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com
