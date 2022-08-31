Greenhouse Horticulture Market Worth USD 32948.1 million by 2027 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics

Pune, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Horticulture market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Greenhouse Horticulture market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Greenhouse horticulture is the production of horticultural crops within, under or sheltered by structures to provide modified growing conditions and/or protection from pests, diseases and adverse weather. In its broadest definition, greenhouse horticulture includes the use of greenhouses and glasshouses, shade houses, screen houses and crop top structures.



The global Greenhouse Horticulture market size was valued at USD 22227.16 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period, reaching USD 32948.1 million by 2027.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Skeleton

Subtrates

Crop cultivation system

Humidification

Shade

Fill light

Irrigation

Control

HVAC

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Vegetables

Ornamentals

Fruit

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Greenhouse Horticulture including: -

Van Der Hoeven

Oritech

Dalsem

Ceres greenhouse

Harnois Greenhouses

Rough Brothers

Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech

Top Greenhouses

Priva

Hoogendoorn

Richel

HortiMaX

Certhon

Netafim

Key Developments in the Greenhouse Horticulture Market: -

