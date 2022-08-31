Motorsports Market Worth US$ 2181.4 million by 2028 | Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

Pune, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsports market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Motorsports market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.
The global Motorsports market size is projected to reach US$ 2181.4 million by 2028, from US$ 1963 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2022-2028.
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
- Broadcasting Revenue
- Ticketing Revenue
- Merchandising Revenue
- Advertising/Sponsorship Revenue
- Other
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
- Venue Racing
- Non-Venue Racing
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Leading players of Motorsports including: -
- Mercedes-Benz
- Red Bull Racing
- Ferrari
- McLaren
- Citroen
- Hendrick Motorsports
- Joe Gibbs Racing
- Lancia Delta
- Lotus F1
- Roush Fenway Racing
- Team Penske
