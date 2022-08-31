Coloplast A/S - Meet the Management event

English Danish

31 August 2022

Coloplast is hosting a Meet the Management event in Humlebæk, Denmark, today at 11:30 CEST, where the company will provide a progress update on its Strive25 strategy.

The event will start with a plenary session, covering a brief financial update on Q3 2021/22, followed by an update on the Strive25 strategy with a key focus on Innovation and the recent acquisition of Atos Medical.

In the afternoon, there will be a series of breakout sessions with Executive Management and other key representatives from Coloplast, covering the Clinical Performance Program and Market Development, Chronic Care and Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology, and Global Operations and Finance.

Key highlights of the day are:

The ambition set with the Strive25 strategy of 7-9% organic growth and more than 30% EBIT margin for the strategic period is confirmed

Solid progress on the Clinical Performance Program, with the first major launch of the new catheter platform expected in FY 2022/23

Chronic Care has largely recovered from the COVID-19 impact, except for China; Coloplast continues to gain market share across geographies

Solid progress in the US Ostomy Care business on the back of the GPO wins and sales force expansion

Interventional Urology is progressing in line with the Strive25 ambitions; new product launches starting end of FY 2021/22

Wound & Skin performing in line with the Strive25 ambitions, despite COVID-19 impact in China

Performance and integration of Atos Medical are on track

The Global Operations Plan 5 is challenged by increasing input costs; the automation program and Costa Rica are progressing as expected

The plenary session will be webcasted live, with a possibility to join virtually. The breakout sessions are in-person only, but a recording of the presentations will be available later the same day.

All relevant material and the chat function for the plenary session can be found here: Coloplast Meet the Management (getvisualtv.net).

