ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
31 August 2022
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 30 August 2022, Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 2,277 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,091.4 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 51,860 ordinary shares, being 0.08% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
