2 Day Course on Aseptic Processing in the Manufacture of Pharmaceutical and Biotech Products (September 21-22, 2022)

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2 Day Course on Aseptic Processing in the Manufacture of Pharmaceutical and Biotech Products" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aseptic Processing in the manufacture of Pharmaceutical and Biotech products course objective is to explore the role of aseptic filling to assure that manufactured product will retain the sterility assurance level prescribed by GMPs

Sterile products may be broadly classified into two main categories based on their production mode -- those that are terminally sterilized following the filling and sealing of the container and those that are aseptically sterilized, that is, filter sterilized as a bulk product, filled, and then sealed.

Aseptic Processing play a critical role with large molecules that cannot be terminally sterilized. The verification of the process to produce sterile product is evaluated through the demonstration of various media fill process simulations that will vary in both numbers and size of the containers as well as the volumes filled over a defined period.

Aseptic Processing involves risk assessment on an on-going basis because of the inherent risks due to consequences of management and process failure and challenges within the detection, isolation, control, and management of product contamination. Within aseptic processing, the severity of the consequences of a failure can be severe to the end user while detection through sterility testing remains rather limited because of the small number of final products tested.

The FDA and EMA require that any product that may be terminally sterilized be managed in that fashion. However, almost all large molecules and some small molecules can only be sterilized by aseptic processes, i.e., membrane filtration.

With membrane filtration, it is essential to establish acceptable levels of microbiological contamination to ensure both product safety and compliance. Meeting sterility claims for Phase 1, 2, 3 and commercial products in a timely and effective manner is important in avoiding costly delays. In addition, since aseptic processes are associated with endotoxin control, it too, must be managed to acceptable levels.

A variety of variables can impact sterility assurance and the accompanying endotoxin level. These include the personnel, process, equipment, components, sterilization, depyrogenation as well as facilitates and utilities that impact the management and processing of the ultimate products. Issues that need to be considered include the monitoring of environmental areas and personnel, water sources, media, and media fills, gowning and sanitization.

Products that have historically been aseptically filled have relied upon the use of USP <71> Sterility Tests to demonstrate sterility. However, since no more than 20 containers are tested per media (TSB and FTM) regardless of the production lot size, the use of sterility tests does not provide a high degree of sterility assurance (SAL).

Thus, media fills are now utilized to simulate the actual fills and to demonstrate at least a 10-3 sterility assurance level of no contamination. If the facility uses RABS or isolators to meet their filling requirements, a SAL of 10-5 to 10-6 is possible since the interactions with personnel and the environment decrease markedly.

Media fills are required during the commissioning of an aseptic operation within a new facility, when a new container configuration (volume or neck size) or other unique activities associated with aseptic filling occur. Following the on-going performance of a new aseptic filling line, a requalification is required at six-month intervals.

It will review the issues regarding preparing media and setting up the "filtration train", environmental monitoring, interruptions that may occur during the operation of the Clean Room (planned and unplanned) and the cleaning of the room and its equipment. Equipment used to monitor the equipment and personnel will also be reviewed along with gowning issues that periodically arise. The seminar will also discuss media failures and how to "work through" them.

Because of the sensitivity and importance of media fills, this live, interactive training seminar is a MUST for anyone in your organization that is involved in aseptic filling in general and media fills in particular.

Learning Objectives

Seminar participants will learn the following:

Gain an understanding of the fundamental principles and skills necessary to conduct Aseptic Processing of Sterile Drug Products with minimum risk

Analyze issues impacting Aseptic Processing to include the environment, personnel, gowning and sanitization

Acquire the skills necessary to control the process environment

Minimize media fill failures to permit production throughput

Determine how to develop media fill simulations to include the "worst case" scenarios

Learn best practice techniques for determining media fill sizes

Understand the "critical factors" required to maintain compliance

Decrease inspectional observations

Avoid Warning Letters and Consent Decrees

Who Should Attend:

Aseptic Processing

Manufacturing

Quality Control

Quality Assurance

Regulatory Compliance

Microbiology

Validation

Project Management

Process Chemistry

Analytical Chemistry

Preformulation and Formulation Development

Scale-up and Technology Transfer

R&D/technical writing/quality management/original and post-approval submissions in pharmaceutical companies,

Key Topics Covered:

Join the conversation 7:45 -8:00 AM

Commence the Seminar 8:00 AM

Aseptic Processing - Introduction

The Sterile Dosage Form

Maintenance and control of critical environments

Development of procedures for operation, calibration, Preventive Maintenance, CAPA, etc.

Training of operators to include gowning

Documentation and evaluation of changes

Break 9:45 - 10:00 AM

Contamination Sources in Aseptic Manufacturing

Particle Content Controls, Cross Contamination Risks

Cleaning Process and Agents for Sterile Production

Questions 11:15

End of Seminar 11:30 AM

Day 2

Join the conversation 7:45 - 8:00 AM

Commence the Seminar 8:00 AM

Developing Media Fill Requirements in An Aseptic Environment

Form FDA 483s

Equipment set up

Sterilization process

Break 9:45 - 10:00 AM

Media fills

Smoke studies and their emphasis in Aseptic Production (ISO Class 5 facilities)

Endotoxin sources

Questions 11:15

End of Seminar 11:30 AM

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hw2bfi



