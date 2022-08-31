Industrial Hemp Market Worth USD 3259.5 million by 2028 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics

Pune, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Hemp market research report is an expert’s analysis, which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. In addition, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, and investment, forecast. Industrial Hemp market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Industrial Hemp market size is estimated to be worth USD 1358.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3259.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Industrial hemp is a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for industrial use. It can be used to make a wide range of products. Along with bamboo, hemp is one of the fastest growing plant on Earth. It was also one of the first plants to be spun into usable fiber 50,000 years ago. It can be refined into a variety of commercial items, including paper, rope, textiles, clothing, biodegradable plastics, paint, insulation, biofuel, food, and animal feed.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

CBD Oil

CBD Crystal

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Industrial Hemp including: -

Kazmira

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Charlotte's Web CBD

CV Sciences

Folium Biosciences

Endoca

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria

Canopy Growth Corporation

Manitoba Harvest

Hankang (Yunnan) Biotechnology

Yunnan Hansu Biotechnology

Yunnan Hamusen Biology

Kunming BiouNIO Biotechnology

