Microbiome Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Fueling Sector Growth

The global microbiome market is expected to grow from $0.27 billion in 2020 to $0.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37%. The market is expected to reach $0.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26%.
The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a key factor driving the growth of the microbiome market. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a multifactorial and autoimmune infection group consisting of two major entities such as ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD).
Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and probiotics were discovered as potential applications in many immune-mediated disorders, such as IBD, to restore microbial balance. These microbial therapies have shown the potential to reduce both the dysbiotic condition and the development of inflammatory mediators, thereby enabling remission, particularly in UC. In 2019, approximately 1.6 million people in the United States suffered from untreatable inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's or ulcerative colitis. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is expected to drive the growth of the microbiome market.
The high cost of microbial therapy is a key factor hampering the growth of the microbiome market. The price of fecal transplantation, a microbial therapy, may vary considerably depending on the delivery method used by users and where users receive it. Fecal microbiota transplant processes can charge around $600-$1,000 based on the method of treatment, area, insurance coverage and other variables. Therefore, the high cost of microbial therapy is expected to hinder the growth of the microbiome market.
The growing technological improvement is a major trend gaining popularity in the microbiome market. Major companies in the microbiome sector are focusing on developing advanced technology solutions for microbiomes. For instance, Seed, a new microbiome company, has introduced Probiotic and Prebiotic Daily Synbiotica for both females and males. The Daily Synbiotic Seed is the first to follow a microbe-system strategy with strain-specific advantages beyond digestive health such as cardiac safety, dermatological health, immune control, reproductive health, the integrity of the gut barrier and oxidative stress.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Bacteria; Other Microbiome
2) By Application: Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Diabetes; Multiple Sclerosis; Rheumatoid Arthritis; Others
3) By Technology: Genomics; Proteomics; Metabolomics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Microbiome Market Characteristics
3. Microbiome Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Microbiome
5. Microbiome Market Size And Growth
6. Microbiome Market Segmentation
7. Microbiome Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Microbiome Market
9. China Microbiome Market
10. India Microbiome Market
11. Japan Microbiome Market
12. Australia Microbiome Market
13. Indonesia Microbiome Market
14. South Korea Microbiome Market
15. Western Europe Microbiome Market
16. UK Microbiome Market
17. Germany Microbiome Market
18. France Microbiome Market
19. Eastern Europe Microbiome Market
20. Russia Microbiome Market
21. North America Microbiome Market
22. USA Microbiome Market
23. South America Microbiome Market
24. Brazil Microbiome Market
25. Middle East Microbiome Market
26. Africa Microbiome Market
27. Microbiome Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Microbiome Pipeline Analysis
29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Microbiome Market
30. Microbiome Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
31. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC
- Seres Therapeutics
- Enterome Bioscience
- Second Genome
- Vedanta Biosciences Inc.
- AbbVie Inc.
- Rebiotix, Inc.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals
- LNC Therapeutics Inc.
- ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- 4D Pharma Plc.
- Avid Biotics
- AOBiome
- Immuron Ltd.
- Ganeden
- Pfizer Inc.
- Bayer
- Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals
- Assembly Biosciences
- Admera Health
- Synthetic Biologics
- AgBiome
- APC Microbiome Institute
- ActoGeniX
- Azitra
- Synlogic Inc.
- Evelo Biosciences
- MaaT Pharma
