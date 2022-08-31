Global Micro-Surgical Robot Market Report 2022: Increasing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-Surgical Robot Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Application, and End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global micro-surgical robot market is expected to grow from US$ 1,280.81 million in 2022 to US$ 2,817.57 million by 2028.



The increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and the advantages of robotic surgeries in terms of accuracy, repeatability, control, and efficiency boost the global micro-surgical robot market growth.



The introduction of robotic surgery is the most recent advancement in liposuction. A surgeon controls the treatments from a master console, while the robotic patient cart performs the procedures more easily and precisely than laparoscopic systems.

Owing to its 3D vision and accuracy, and intuitive multi-range instruments, robotic surgery has distinct advantages in liposuction procedures over traditional laparoscopic surgeries, ensuring greater patient safety. Robotic surgeries also aid in the improvement of suturing abilities, and reduction in post-operative pain and recovery time. Robotically aided liposuction is also recommended for obese individuals weighing more than 250 kg, as laparoscopic liposuction is more demanding and difficult.



The surgical success rate in the integrated robotic distal gastrectomy (IRDG) group was 98%, significantly higher than the success rate in conventional laparoscopic distal gastrectomy (CLDG) group, i.e., 89.5%. Although both groups had similar rates of in-patient and out-patient problems, the readmission rate of the IRDG group was much lower than the CLDG group. Further, robotic surgeries aid better visualization capabilities, providing surgeons a better view of the work area and allowing them to see microscopic details using high-definition cameras. These systems have more dexterity than the human hand, and their ability to rotate 360 and navigate better allows surgeons to reach hard-to-access areas.



Robotic microsurgeries ensure greater accuracy, repeatability, control, and efficiency. In line with the growing desire for better and faster healthcare services, these benefits of micro-surgical robots propel the market growth.

SAGE and the Associations of Robotic Consortium considered innovative surgical approaches during the phase of recovery from the pandemic. They compared traditional surgical approaches to robotic-assisted surgeries. In the operating room, robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) uses only four devices and a small team of medical personnel. Because the wound is only a few millimeters deep in the subcuticular area, the surgery is less painful and results in less blood loss. Patients heal faster from surgery, allowing them to be discharged sooner. Robotic operations are also more convenient for surgeons as they can execute multiple procedures daily without exhaustion. The surgeries are carried out by robotic arms controlled by a doctor sitting at a remote console with access to a 12-times magnified 3D view of the surgery.



Government initiatives and investments in medical robotics have also been rising in response to the limitations introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August 2020, Medicaroid became the first Japanese business to gain approval from the health ministry to produce and market a robotic-assisted surgery system.

Based on component, the global micro-surgical robot market is bifurcated into instruments and accessories.



Based on application, the global micro-surgical robot market is segmented into plastic reconstructive surgery, ENT surgery, urology surgery, neurosurgery, ophthalmic surgery, lymphatic surgery, and others.



Based on end user, the global micro-surgical robot market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research institutes, and others.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Advantages of Robotic Surgeries in Terms of Accuracy, Repeatability, Control, and Efficiency

Market Restraints

High Cost of Micro-Surgical Robots

Future Trends

Technological Advancements in Further Miniaturization of Micro-Surgical Robots

Market Opportunities

Rise in Number of Product Launches and Approvals

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Micro-Surgical Robot Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology



4. Global Micro-Surgical Robot Market - Market Landscape



5. Micro-Surgical Robot Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Micro-Surgical Robot Market - Global Analysis



7. Global Micro-Surgical Robot Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - by Component



8. Micro-Surgical Robot Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Application



9. Micro-Surgical Robot Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - End User



10. Micro-Surgical Robot Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



12. Micro-Surgical Robot Market - Industry Landscape



13. Company Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

MMI S.p.A.

Microsure B.V.

Stryker Corporation

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Medtronic

Galen Robotics, Inc.

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Titan Medical Inc.

ForSight Robotics LTD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7jfgb

Attachment