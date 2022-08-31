Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Report 2022: High Potential Drugs in Development Pipeline Bode Well for Future Growth

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market (2022-2027) by Type, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 6.09 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.08 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.61%.



Market Segmentations

The Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market is segmented based on Type, End-Users, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Fluorouracil, Imiquimod, Diclofenac, and Others.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Hospitals Pharmacies and Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are BioLineRx, Ltd., Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis International AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence and Incidence of Actinic Keratosis Treatment

Growing Geriatric Population

Restraints

High Cost of Actinic Keratosis Treatment

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Potential Drugs Present in Pipeline

Challenges

Risk Factors Associated With Available Treatment Options

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market, By Type

7 Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market, By End-Users



8 Americas' Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market



9 Europe's Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market



10 Middle East and Africa's Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market



11 APAC's Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

3M

Actinic Keratosis Treatment

Almirall, SA

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Biofrontera Ag

BioLineRx, Ltd.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galderma SA

Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Novartis International AG

Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

