Construction contract in Estonia (maintenance and repair of roads in Tallinn City)

On 31 August 2022, Tallinna Teede AS, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department entered into a framework agreement covering the performance of maintenance repairs of roads, facilities necessary for the functioning of roads and parts of roads in Tallinn and marking with appropriate traffic management means the sections of roads which do not conform to the requirements.

The duration of the framework contract is 18 months during which Tallinn Teede AS performs the road works based on the unit prices offered by it and in accordance with orders of the contracting authority. The actual value of the contract depends on both the weather conditions and the priorities and financial possibilities of the contracting authority and, according to previous years, under normal conditions, does not exceed EUR 10 million per year.

Tallinna Teede AS ( ttas.ee ) is a road construction company that performs road construction, maintenance and repair works all over Estonia. The company has its own asphalt plant and an accredited laboratory for testing road construction materials.

