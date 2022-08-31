LuckyBuy Introduces the New Solution for Acquiring Rare NFTs

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, LuckyBuy has announced the release of their new solution for acquiring rare NFTs for users. The wild world of NFTs has taken the crypto world by storm over the past 12 months, and while they are not loved by everyone, they have caught the attention of most due to the sheer number and volume of projects that have sprung up in the space focus on. However the high cost of a single NFT discourages ordinary players. In the past, the scene of harvesting high-value NFTs and Cryptos in small amounts may only exist in a dream.





LuckyBuy was launched in July, 2022, where the transparency and fairness could be 100% guaranteed, allowing users to harvest high-value NFT & Crypto by participating in the "Fair hunting" at the lowest price. As the first website to make high-valued NFTs more affordable to the public, LuckyBuy is offerring a solution to increase the liquidity of NFTs and lower the threshold of NFTs without high cost.

"In web2.0, people used to win the mobile phone, toys, electrical appliances and other objects they wanted with 1 dollar or even less than 1 dollar. LuckyBuy's business model has achieved great success in web2.0. Our product R&D department is the original team of this business model. As we didn't see anyone or any products in web 3.0, we started to think: Why not do this in web3.0? Why not set off a revolution in this industry? " Santos Mario, Lead Product Designer of LuckyBuy said, "The cheapest BAYC is north of $175762, LuckyBuy provides users with oppotunities to harvest high value with 0.1/1 USDT, which lowers the threshold and enables users to win rare NFT with low cost. More innovative gameplay will be constantly launched online and a large number of precious NFTs are upcoming. So it's quite possible that there will someone get a BAYC for only 1U at LuckyBuy in the future."

With a healthier economic model, Web3's LuckyBuy subverts the traditional mode. The more users participate in the lottery, the more TOKEN rewards they will receive. LuckyBuy attaches great importance to the contribution of each participant to the platform, all behaviors and contributions of participants will be recorded in the form of points.

Lucky Genesis Pass will be released for the first time by the end of next month, which serves as the proof of early users, enabling them to share with the empowerment of the platform. Users with Lucky Genesis Pass will have the right to vote on community proposals, exclusive welfare bonus pool, priority to experience the function, bonus points, and get more airdrops and tokens in the future.

LuckyBuy announced that the fund for its investment project with giants now in place. The fund is dedicated to improving product experiences for users and providing long-term, sustainable services.

The long-term sustainable development is LuckyBuy's ultimate goal, and thus they are putting double the effort into delivering value to all of users. Stay tuned for the brand new event of the platform.

About safety

Winner would obtain complete NFT without worrying about the transparency. Technically speaking, there are three stages of the process:

First, after all codes are sold out, data will be translated to HASH and record on the blockchain, and the Random Number 1 is the decimal numbers of the last 8 digits of the hash according to SHA256.

Second, the nonce of the 10th block on the Ethereum will be obtained by the system. Random Number 2 is the decimal numbers of the last 8 digits of this nonce.

Finally, calculate the Lucky code according to the vertain algorithm (details on the offical website https://luckybuy.io).

About LuckyBuy

LuckyBuy is a web3-commerce platform with gaming element. Backed by blockchain technology and based on Multi Chains, allowing users to gain high-value NFT & Crypto by participating in the fair "treasure hunt" event at the lowest price.

