Global Stock Market Software Market Is Expected to Reach $11.21 billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global stock market software market generated $3.47 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $11.21 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.47 billion Market Size in 2031 $11.21 billion CAGR 12.8% No. of Pages in Report 297 Segments Covered Component, Deployment Mode, End-User, And Region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living Increase in interest in the stock market among people Opportunities Rapid technological advancements Surge in the adoption of cloud-based trading software Restrains Instability of the software and high investment costs of software. Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had had a positive impact on the growth of the global stock market software market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities and businesses across the globe due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to appreciably curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. Thus, more and more people were increasingly inclined toward understanding and investing money in the stock market.

A lot of people around the globe lost their jobs as various companies were laying off employees to counter their expenditures in the financial crisis across the globe. Therefore, they started investing in the stock market for extra income.

Besides, persistent technological advancements took place that led to the increased adoption of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing in the stock market software.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global stock market software market based on component, deployment mode, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on the component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding around two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the brokers segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The banks segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global stock market software market include Accenture, Cognizant, Google, IBM, Infosys Limited, Intel Corporation, Lightspeed Financial Services Group, LLC., MetaQuotes Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players in the global stock market software market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolios, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the data analytics in banking market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing stock market software market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the stock market software market forecast.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the stock market software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global stock market software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Solution Placing Trades Technical Analysis Fundamental Analysis Programmatic Trading Paper Trading Others

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By End User

Brokers

Banks

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

