Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) Market Report 2022-2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

The MTCR Is The Primary Supply-Side Non-Proliferation Mechanism In The Field Of Missiles



The MTCR and the tenuous rule against missile proliferation that it supports must be maintained and strengthened in the current environment, which makes this mission more crucial than ever. The MTCR is the primary supply-side non-proliferation mechanism in the field of missiles and other delivery systems. It is also the only forum that brings together such a large number of the major manufacturers of missile technology for discussions at the political and technical levels. As a result, the MTCR will continue to be extremely important in shaping and influencing larger efforts to control the manufacture, trading, and use of missiles.

The MTCR Must Develop Into A Confidence-Boosting Tool In And Of Itself (CBM)

An increase in trust levels may need to be created first if current procedures for securing missile technology are unable to provide exporting nations with the assurance they need to move forward with transfers. The additional issues that were mentioned above call for fresh political thought appropriate for a new security context. The MTCR must develop into a confidence-boosting tool in and of itself (CBM). Currently, intra-regime transfers are carried out with the implicit presumption that they do not contribute to proliferation. Even though members of the MTCR maintain a certain level of export controls, intra-MTCR transfers nevertheless take place since the recipient's intended use is trusted. It is ideal to increase trust and business ties so that emerging countries wishing to engage in technology trade can do so as readily as MTCR members.

The MTCR Has The Potential To Have A Considerable Impact On The Development Of The Global Space And Dual-Use Technology Sectors

It cannot be expected that the MTCR would be the only tool available to address the issue of missile proliferation because it was never intended to be the panacea for the issue. After six years of formal existence, the organisation has grown into a non-proliferation regime. If left in its current form, the MTCR will continue to be a tool that only partially addresses the issue of missile proliferation. The MTCR has the potential to have a considerable impact on the development of the global space and dual-use technology sectors, in addition to the proliferation of missiles. However, it is still unclear whether members will actually push for the development of a more robust and lively organisation or if they will merely support a tougher administration of the status quo.

How has Russia-Ukraine had a significant negative impact on the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) Market?

The U.S. And Germany Promised To Provide Ukraine With Some Of The Cutting-Edge Weapons

As Russian forces drew closer to seizing a crucial city in the east, the U.S. and Germany promised to provide Ukraine with some of the cutting-edge weapons it has long coveted for taking down aircraft and disabling artillery. The U.S. said it will deliver four advanced medium-range rocket systems and ammo, and Germany said it would provide Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems. Without starting a larger battle in Europe, the U.S. is attempting to assist Ukraine in fending off the Russians. According to the Pentagon, it has confirmations that Ukraine won't launch the new missiles into Russian territory.

Pentagon Had Postponed A Nuclear Missile Test Launch Set

March, 2022, In view of Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent decision to raise the alert level for his nuclear forces, the Pentagon said that it is postponing a nuclear missile test launch set in order to avoid any potential misunderstandings. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin decided to postpone the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test, according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby. He stated that Moscow should "take the temperature down" in the Ukrainian situation if Moscow wants the United States to reciprocate.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain's 283-page report provides 28 tables and 100 charts/graphs.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

The MTCR Is A Key Component Of State Attempts To Limit The Creation, Spread, And Application Of Missiles

The MTCR is a key component of state attempts to limit the creation, spread, and application of missiles and other WMD delivery systems. While the international community works to stop the development of destabilising arsenals of missiles and other delivery systems as well as the use of these weapons by non-state actors, missiles and other delivery systems remain a vital part of the armed forces of many states. Because of this, missiles continue to be a category of weapon that lacks a specific international convention establishing a norm against, ban of, or limits on their development, manufacturing, proliferation, or use, in contrast to chemical, biological, and nuclear (CBN) weapons.

The MTCR Facilitate the Coordination and Standardisation of Export Control Operations and Regulations

The MTCR has also facilitated the coordination and standardisation of export control operations and regulations among the key supplier nations. It encourages discussion among participants and aims to alert local missile developers that their plans are being watched. The MTCR has increased awareness of issues related to arms transfers and brought national accountability in export behaviour to the fore.

Where are the Market Opportunities?



The MTCR Is A Dynamic Tool, And Members Are Working To Address Some Of These Flaws

Fortunately, the MTCR is a dynamic tool, and members are working to address some of these flaws. Extending the membership, upping the frequency of MTCR-related conversations, and tightening technical restrictions are all ongoing attempts to improve the effectiveness and relevance of the regime. However, several of these strategies might be seeing their effectiveness dwindle. Although it would be ideal to increase the number of members, the majority of countries that the MTCR would readily accept already have membership.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the missile technology control regime (MTCR) market are Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., The Boeing Company, Brahmos Aerospace Limited, China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC), Elbit Systems, Kratos Defence& Security Solutions Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, MBDA Holdings SAS, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC (KTRV), DRDO, Kongsberg Gruppen AS, Leidos Holdings, Inc. (Leidos), AeroVironment, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Ultra Electronics, Textron Inc., Rheinmetall AG, Morgan Advanced Materials, Moog Inc., Crane Aerospace and Electronics, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG,,

These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

