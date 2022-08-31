Reverse Logistics Market Report 2022: Demand from Pharmaceutical, Electrical, and Automotive Industries Crucial for Growth

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reverse Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reverse logistics market reached a value of US$ 563.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 812.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Reverse Logistics Market Trends:

A rapid expansion in the ecommerce sector has led to the rise in the overall volume of returns and replacement items, which has escalated the demand for an efficient reverse logistics service. This is primarily driving the global reverse logistics market growth. Other than ecommerce, these systems play an important part in the pharmaceuticals, electrical, and automotive industries, which is further fueling the market growth. Besides this, rapid industrialization and increasing development of manufacturing industries across emerging economies, such as Asia Pacific and South America, are contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, leading players are consistently investing in the improvement of supply chain management processes, which is creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe. The rise in the adoption of internet of things (IoT)-enabled connected devices supplemented the market growth is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global reverse logistics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on return type, service and end user.

Breakup by Return Type:

  • Recalls
  • Commercial Returns
  • Repairable Returns
  • End-of-Use Returns
  • End of life Returns

Breakup by Service:

  • Transportation
  • Warehousing
  • Reselling
  • Replacement Management
  • Refund Management Authorization
  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • E-Commerce
  • Automotive
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Consumer Electronic
  • Retail
  • Luxury Goods
  • Reusable Packaging

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Reverse Logistics Market

6 Market Breakup by Return Type

7 Market Breakup by Service

8 Market Breakup by End User

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
  • Core Logistic Private Limited
  • Deutsche Post AG
  • Fedex Corporation
  • Happy Returns Inc. (PayPal Holdings Inc.)
  • Kintetsu World Express Inc. (Kintetsu Group Holdings)
  • Optoro Inc.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc.
  • Reverse Logistics Group
  • Safexpress Pvt Ltd
  • United Parcel Service Inc.
  • Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b08o01

