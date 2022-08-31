Automotive HUD Market Report 2022: Increasing Awareness About Passenger and Vehicle Safety & Demand for Improvement of In-Vehicle Experience Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive HUD Market by Technology (AR-HUD, Conventional HUD), HUD Type (Combiner, Windshield), PC Class (Economy, Mid-Segment, Luxury), Level of Autonomy, Dimension, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, EV Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive HUD market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027 from USD 1.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period. The increase in the variety of connected features available in a passenger car and the safety and convenience attached to them have increased the demand for connected vehicles that provide superior convenience, comfort, and entertainment.

The increase in the time spent inside a car due to traffic congestions has increased the demand for in-car connected features. Advanced HUDs are an indispensable part of connected vehicles. Connected cars provide audio and visual entertainment from infotainment units and enhance the driving experience by providing convenience and safety features such as navigation, real-time traffic, and parking space updates.

Today, cars also have wireless connectivity systems for the timely upgrade of the operating systems. The increase in the demand for connected car solutions is thus expected to drive the automotive head-up display (HUD) market.



Mid-segment car segment is projected to be the fastest-growing vehicle class during the forecast period.



Toyota, Nissan, Honda, and Ford are the leading manufacturers of mid-segment cars, which are priced generally between USD 25,000 and USD 50,000. Mid-size segment cars are mostly integrated with combiner type of HUD because of the high cost attached to the installation of windshield projected HUD. Combiner HUDs offer cost-effective systems with a compact field of view and limited color definition. For the mid-segment market, combiner HUD system features suffice optical quality and increased brightness.

This technology satisfies OEM's compact space requirements, thereby increasing the adoption and demand of the technology. The combiner type HUD, in contrast to windshield HUD, utilizes a small plastic screen between the steering wheel and the windscreen and is smaller and significantly more cost-effective. The Asia Pacific region is projected to increasingly adopt this technology as North America and Europe have already adopted this technology. The Asia Pacific HUD market for mid-segment cars is expected to hold the largest share as the region has a higher volume of production.



The conventional HUD segment is estimated to be the largest automotive HUD market, by technology



Conventional HUDs were initially developed for aviation and military applications; however, this innovation has slowly made its way into the automotive industry and is currently being considered among the prominent driver assistance systems. HUDs in airplanes display information regarding the position, radar information, flight path, acceleration, and real-time position, which helps pilots to react instantly. HUDs in automobiles display GPS information, speed, and engine details on the windshield.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Awareness About Passenger and Vehicle Safety

Demand for Improvement of In-Vehicle Experience

Increasing Demand for Connected Vehicles

High Growth in Luxury and High-End Car Segments, Mainly in Emerging Markets

Integration of Advanced Technologies

Restraints

Requirement of Greater Space in Automotive Cockpit

Lack of Luminance & Brightness and High Power Consumption

Opportunities

Increased Demand for Semi-Autonomous and Electric Vehicles

Introduction of Portable HUDs at Lower Prices in Low and Middle Car Segments

Development of Comprehensive Voice-Operated Head-Up Display Systems

Increasing Investment in Automotive Head-Up Displays

Challenge

High Cost of Advanced Head-Up Display Systems

Required Technological Update



