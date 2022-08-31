Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market (Size, Volume, Share & Trends) — Report Comparison by Rating, ToC, Page Count, and Price only at Douglas Insights

Isle Of Man, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights enables effective market research for its clients by including the Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market report in its comparison engine. Industry professionals and individuals can access research reports by different publishers and compare them using the issued rating, date, price, and a list of tables. Douglas Insights’ comparison engine helps clients boost their productivity and make informed decisions based on market evaluation results.

Market Report Scope-

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2016 – 2029 Market Value in 2021 USD XX billion CAGR ~13 % Forecast units USD Bn Base Year 2021 Past data 2016 – 2021 Forecast period 2022 – 2029 Regions covered Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Israel, GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, etc. Companies covered Axalta Coating Systems, Nanotech Lab, Novapura AG, LLC, Apogee Enterprises Inc., Sciessent LLC, PPG Industries, Inc., Pylon Coatings.

Antimicrobial coatings are coating material with compounds formulated to hamper the growth of microorganisms and pathogens by breaking into the cellular membranes. While inhibiting microbial growth, antimicrobial coatings limit corrosion rate while improving the attractiveness and surface durability.

Antimicrobial coatings are essential to the healthcare sector. Healthcare-associated infections (HAI) are a common threat to medical facilities. These antimicrobial coatings reduce the risk of infection and spread microorganisms and germs typically found on frequently touched surfaces like switches and doorknobs. Antimicrobial coatings are also applied to surgical tools, catheters, medical equipment, and medical gadgets to minimize the danger of infection transmission.

Medical drapes, gloves, face masks, dressings, and woven and non-woven hospital fabric are also coated with antimicrobial coatings. Antimicrobial coatings are increasingly in demand due to technical improvement and the ability to use them on implantable devices.

For instance, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control reports that more than 4,000,000 people each year contract HAIs, resulting in 37,000 fatalities. To avoid this, the application of antibiotics and disinfectants is crucial. However, applying antimicrobial coatings on medical equipment and surfaces reduces the chances of HAI.

All these elements come into play, increasing antimicrobial coating demand, which boosts the expansion of the global market.

On the contrary, antimicrobial coatings come with several dangers, including releasing hazardous contaminants into the environment and active ingredient emissions. Antimicrobial coatings frequently produce active substances that slowly seep into the environment, posing a health risk. Additionally, antimicrobial coatings made of zinc, silver, and copper have a propensity to emit poisons harmful to marine life, including fish and crabs. Antimicrobial coatings raise the risk of the growth of adaptable microorganisms and drug-resistant bacteria by emitting active-nano ingredients and causing delayed infusion.

The division of the antimicrobial coatings market includes types, end-use industries, and geographical regions. Based on type, the market is divided into copper-based, zinc-based, silver-based, and polymer-based. The end-users include healthcare, catering service packaging, building & construction, aviation, and marine. The market is examined in Europe, North America, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions. Some significant market leaders include Axalta Coating Systems, Nanotech Lab, Novapura AG, LLC, Apogee Enterprises Inc., Sciessent LLC, PPG Industries, Inc., Pylon Coatings.

Nippon Paint Holdings and The Sherwin Williams Company.

In 2020, the European antimicrobial coatings market held the largest market share. It is anticipated to expand at a faster rate over the coming years. The expense of treating patients for bacterial infections and the frequency of infections-related deaths have increased due to the transmission of microorganisms through medical equipment. By covering the surface ofthe modified device with hydrophilic antimicrobial surface polymeric coatings, we can reduce the likelihood of bacteria and microorganisms adhering to device surfaces.

The copper-based variant generated the most revenue in 2020. Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI) have a significant impact on public health globally. The primary market trend is toward copper-based antimicrobial coatings because they are efficient and can stop microbial multiplication on high-touch surfaces in the healthcare industry.

The healthcare industry in 2020 took over the global market in terms of the end-use industry. Despite recurrent contamination and usage, antimicrobial-coated items reduce the proliferation of germs and viruses in medical facilities, patient rooms, protective kits and healthcare equipment. Antimicrobial coatings are used on surgical scrubs, hospital curtains, storage units, medicine dispensers, dental trays, hospital beds, and furniture to reduce the risk of Hospital-Acquired Infections and maintain a healthy atmosphere that is essential for patients’ recovery.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has greatly intensified public concern for cleanliness and hygienic living conditions. As a result, antimicrobial coatings are now more in demand and are being used more frequently in public areas like transportation. The current global pandemic seems to be another significant reason driving the market for antimicrobial coatings, in addition to the rising demand and expenditure for developing potent antimicrobial coatings that can stop the transmission of illness.

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

