Local Newcastle Plumber Explains How the Cold Weather Can Cause Clogged Drains

SYDNEY, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the premier plumber Newcastle-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver, cold weather may wreak havoc on a home's plumbing system, especially if the temperature really plummets. The top local plumber explains the potential dangers to homeowners so they can take steps to keep their plumbing functioning properly and prevent cold weather clogs.

The Plumbing Life Saver says cold weather can cause problems with the plumbing vent pipes in a home, especially if more than one drain is blocked. Plumbing vent pipes connect to multiple plumbing fixtures and act as an outlet for sewer gases from drainpipes as well as for allowing fresh air to flow into the pipes. In particularly cold weather, ice can collect in the vent pipes and clog them, which will cause slow drainage or blocked drains.

Drains can become blocked at any time of the year and are often caused by debris such as soap scum and hair collecting in the walls of the pipes, explains The Plumbing Life Saver. The build-up of debris eventually blocks the passageway for water to drain, causing blockages in sinks. Another common culprit causing blocked drains is oil and grease used for cooking being washed down the sink. During winter, oil and grease can stiffen in the pipes, resulting in more frequent blockages. The Plumbing Life Saver recommends pouring hot water down the drain to see if that fixes the issue.

In freezing temperatures, pipes can become frozen, leading to clogged drains. The Plumbing Life Saver says the best method for thawing frozen pipes is to wrap towels that have been soaked in hot water around the frozen pipe, rather than pouring boiling water directly on the pipes which may cause them to split due to the extreme temperature increase.

From gas installation and general home plumbing and maintenance to burst pipes and blocked drains Newcastle-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver team specialises in installation, maintenance and repair services that are unrivalled in quality and affordability.

For any plumbing needs including fixing hot water Newcastle-wide, contact The Plumbing Life Saver.

Related Images











Image 1: The Plumbing Life Saver









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment