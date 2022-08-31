Experts Reveal How to Transform a Home's Front Porch

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A home's front facade is one of the most important features, as it can significantly drive up or decrease a home's value. According to bluestone tiles provider Edwards Slate & Stone, a good front verandah design comes down to a few simple design principles. Beyond the basics, the tile expert says that homeowners can add details to customise the porch to their own tastes.

Edwards Slate & Stone reports that this year, the home design industry is seeing a shift towards wanting to maximise space in every area of the home and garden. A verandah is a prime, multifunctional spot that can give homeowners more space, more storage and more creative freedom.

For homes with an existing front verandah, experts suggest making small changes in certain areas to spruce up the space. Repainting the front door, for example, can make a big difference; this year, many homeowners are opting for bright hues that stand out from the rest of the verandah design - various shades of green are particularly popular.

For homes that don't currently have a front porch, adding a brand new verandah is an exciting project that can yield stunning results, says Edwards Slate & Stone. One of the biggest prevailing trends of 2022 involves matching floor and wall tiles. Porcelain and bluestone are especially popular as they are beautiful, durable and timeless. Edwards Slate & Stone explains that using the same type of tile for the verandah's floor and walls creates a breathtaking sense of cohesion and continuity. To jump on this trend on a smaller scale, homeowners can match their garden path, walkway or driveway to the tiles on their front doorstep.

For smaller, less expensive updates, Edwards Slate & Stone suggests accessorising the porch with plants, flowers, furniture and lighting. Storage units, tabletop fire pits or herb planter boxes can be added to make the area more functional. To learn more about creating the perfect front porch, get in touch with Edwards Slate & Stone today. For more information call us now on 03 9544 9544.

