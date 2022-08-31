Worldwide oleochemicals market size to amass USD 11 billion by 2028

Pune, India, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global oleochemicals market is anticipated to accrue USD 11 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 5.4% through the forecasted period. Rising consumption of sustainable, renewable, and bio-based chemicals in food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other industries is driving the overall market growth.





Additionally, the document focuses on the competitive landscape and related driving factors like business profiles, product offerings, and other strategic developments. These predictions are derived using primary and secondary research techniques.

For those unaware, oleochemicals are chemical substances made from natural fats and oils that can be employed in a range of industries as either raw materials or supplementary ingredients. The personal care, cosmetics, coatings, adhesives, elastomers, sealants, industrial and domestic cleaning, lubricants, grease, metalworking, food, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries are just a few of the many industries that employ these compounds.

The high cost of petrochemical goods and consumers' evolving preferences for eco-friendly goods will also increase product demand. Moreover, the usage of oleochemicals in terms of fatty acids, which are used for the manufacturing of soaps and detergents, lubricants, varnishes, surfactants, and pharmaceuticals, is also poised to propel global oleochemicals market growth over 2022-2028.

A summary of market segmentation

Worldwide oleochemicals marketplace is segmented into raw material type, application scope, product scope, and regional bifurcation. By raw material type, the market is split into tropical oil and animal oil. In terms of application scope, this marketplace is bifurcated into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, coatings & inks, pharmaceuticals, soaps & detergents, polymer& plastics, and others.

Based on product type this business space is bifurcated into fatty acids, glycerin, fatty alcohols, methyl esters, and others.

Elaborating regional landscape

In terms of regional terrain, this global oleochemicals industry vertical spans Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific market is expected to generate lucrative revenues over the forecast duration due to the widespread adoption of sustainable plastics in various end-user industries and growing demand for raw materials, such as fatty acids and other bio-based polymers.

From the North America oleochemicals market, the U.S. is poised to amass sustainable returns by the end of 2028 owing to the expansion of multiple end-user industries, such as personal care & cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Global Oleochemicals Market by Raw Material (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Animal Oil

Tropical Oil

Global Oleochemicals Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Fatty acids

Fatty alcohols

Glycerin

Methyl esters

Others

Global Oleochemicals Market by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Food & beverages

Coatings & inks

Personal care & cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Polymer& plastics

Soaps & detergents

Others

Global Oleochemicals Market by Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World

Global Oleochemicals Market by Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

AAK AB

Wilmar International Ltd.

Oleon NV

Oxiteno S.A.

IOI Corp Bhd.

Kao Corporation

Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc.

VVF Limited

PMC Group Inc.

Sasol Limited

CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG

Croda International plc

Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn. Bhd

Evonik Industries AG

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

P&G Chemicals (Procter & Gamble Company)

Twin River Technologies Inc.

