One Identity Bolsters Executive Team to Capitalize on Market Leadership and Accelerate Growth

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strengthening its position as a global leader in unified identity security, One Identity has announced the appointment of three experienced industry leaders: Tat Ng, Darren Thomson, and Ken Evans. They bring with them a wealth of cybersecurity, SaaS, and enterprise software knowledge to accelerate One Identity’s growth.



“Investing in top executive talent was one of my main goals coming into One Identity. The combined experience and aptitude that Ng, Thomson and Evans bring to the table will be crucial to our continued scaling of the organization,” said Mark Logan, CEO of One Identity. “I’m thrilled to have them on board and their experience will be critical to continuing to capitalize on our market leadership as the only provider to offer a true unified identity security platform.”

These appointments enable One Identity to continue meeting the ever-growing market demands for security vendor consolidation and greater correlation to better protect the enterprise.

“Sixty-three percent of data breaches occur by internal actors,” Logan continued. “With the rise of remote work, companies are struggling to manage the explosion of both data and identities with access to their servers. We’ve found that 85 percent of employees have access that exceeds their roles. These are huge, not to mention expensive, threats that all businesses are being confronted with daily.”

Ng joins as vice president of global engineering. He has over 25 years of executive-level experience in enterprise SaaS at companies like Rivermine (acquired by IBM) and ChannelAdvisor (IPO), as well as experience developing on-prem software in companies like Sybase and Borland. Most recently, Ng was the SVP of engineering at Degreed, where he led their architecture and global engineering teams in modernizing the company’s system. Ng’s expertise and unique background will help One Identity further expand and advance its leading unified identity security platform.

As the vice president of product marketing, Thomson brings over 30 years of SaaS cybersecurity experience to One Identity. Having worked at Symantec and CyberCube, he has consistently built out go-to-market strategies that drive business impact. With a successful track record coaching CISOs struggling with the complexities of identity management, he has a clear perspective on how to help One Identity’s customers capitalize on the company’s unified identity security mission.

Evans joins as vice president of global demand generation & field marketing with a strong experience in growing unified technology platforms. Having held former leadership roles at Demandware, Veeva Systems and Fuze, Evans has 20 years of success leading revenue-growing teams through innovation and consistency. In his role, Evans will support One Identity on its mission as a leading identity security company by driving awareness and engagement with new and existing customers through cross-functional marketing programs.

This announcement comes on the heels of One Identity appointing its first-ever CEO, Mark Logan. To learn more about One Identity, visit here .