Best-Selling Workforce-Focused Authors Keynote Chief Learning Officer Symposium

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Learning Officer (CLO), a publication serving C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals, has announced the keynote lineup for its 2022 Virtual CLO Symposium, taking place Oct. 18-20. Brandon Carson, vice president, learning and leadership at Walmart, Dr. Milana L. Hogan, chief talent officer for Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, and Chris Yeh, co-founder of Blitzscaling Academy, will deliver business-forward keynotes that provide the corporate learning and development audience with strategic insights for performance and growth, reflecting on the event theme: Revolutionary Learning in Transformative Times.

During his opening keynote address, Building a Team of Infinite Learners, Chris Yeh will discuss the importance of equipping learners with the appropriate tools and mindset to rapidly discover and refine new principles and techniques, as well as the courage and confidence to unlearn the rules of the past, when necessary. His presentation will take place on day one of the Symposium, Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Attendees will hear from Dr. Milana L. Hogan on day two of the event on Wednesday, Oct. 19, when she presents her keynote address, How to Build Gritty, Growth Mindset-Oriented Teams. She will discuss the power of grit (perseverance and passion for long-term goals) and growth mindset (the belief that skills and intelligence can be improved with effort and persistence). Dr. Hogan will share the latest research supporting the importance of these traits and will present a leadership model designed to help current and emerging team leaders harness their power.

Brandon Carson will deliver his keynote address, L&D's Playbook for the Future, on the final day of the conference, Thursday, Oct. 20, exploring how learning and development is fast becoming the new business strategy and the ways to reset, rethink and rebuild an L&D operation to evolve the employee experience.

All keynote presentations are an hour long and will take place at 10:10 a.m. CT. During the meeting, enterprise education and development leaders from all over the world will gather virtually to explore key industry trends and how the workplace and workforce is progressing alongside modern day developments.

The CLO Symposium agenda also features panel discussions, FASTtalks, workshops, interactive sessions, as well as opportunities to meet and network with industry leaders, vendors and 2500+ international learning and development professionals. Attendees are able to earn professional development credits (PDCs). 2022 is the final year the CLO Symposium will be held exclusively in a virtual setting, returning to in-person in 2023.

"Our keynote speakers set the stage for the overall energy of each day, and we are honored to welcome three exceptionally inspiring individuals who all bring vastly different perspectives on today's transformative times," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief of Chief Learning Officer. "We're looking forward to hosting our keynoters, fellow expert speakers and thousands of learning and development professionals at this year's CLO Symposium, especially in these times of great revolution, for three days of focused insight."

