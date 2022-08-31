National Coffee Day: Coffee Lover? Coffee Can Stain Your Teeth – Doug Disraeli D.D.S. Says the Good News is Stains are Not Permanent

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of National Coffee Day on September 29, 2022, Doug Disraeli D.D.S. offers tips to enjoy the deep staining but delicious coffee beverages that many love, with over 2.25 billion cups of coffee consumed each day.



To keep coffee-lovers' teeth staining to a minimum, Dr. Disraeli recommends following a few simple steps:

The easiest way of prevention is to rinse your mouth out with water after having a cup of coffee. Flossing at least once a day should be done to help prevent staining. Get your teeth cleaned professionally at least twice a year or as often as your dentist recommends. Using a straw to drink coffee can significantly minimize the staining effects. Of course, this might work best during the summer months when ice coffee is a popular choice. Brushing your teeth regularly and thoroughly is still your best defense against preventing those unflattering coffee stains.



Dr. Disraeli, “Coffee lovers can keep those teeth white while still enjoying their favorite drink of the day.”

ABOUT NATIONAL COFFEE DAY: Founded in Japan in 1983, National Coffee Day is celebrated globally to acknowledge fair trade of the resource and raise awareness for coffee farmers worldwide.

