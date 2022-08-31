Asensus Surgical Announces Installation of Senhance Surgical System at Evangelical Hospital Goettingen-Weende

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced the installation of a Senhance® Surgical System in the General Surgery Department of Evangelical Hospital Goettingen-Weende of Göttingen, Germany. This agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System was one of two announced by the Company on August 8, 2022.



“Goettingen-Weende has a significant laparoscopic program within their general surgery department. We are excited to bring the benefits of Senhance’s digital laparoscopy and Performance-Guided Surgery to these experienced surgeons,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. “We look forward to collaborating with the Goettingen-Weende team to work towards increasing utilization of their Senhance system to help provide enhanced care to their patients.”





The Senhance Surgical System’s open-platform architecture allows for seamless integration of surgeon preference tools, including the 3DHD visualization system.

Asensus Surgical's technology platform, Senhance Surgical System, is the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform. It leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning. Senhance goes beyond the typical surgical robotic systems, providing surgical assurance through haptic feedback, eye-tracking camera control, and 3D visualization, and is the first platform to offer 3mm instruments (the smallest instrument available in the world on a robotic surgical platform). The Senhance Surgical System is powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™). The ISU enables machine vision-driven control of the camera for a surgeon by responding to commands and recognizing certain objects and locations in the surgical field. It allows a surgeon to change the visualized field of view using the movement of their instruments. The newest ISU features expand upon these capabilities and introduce more advanced features including: 3D measurement, digital tagging, image enhancement, and enhanced camera control based on real-time data from anatomical structures while performing surgery.

“The Senhance platform is a compelling new option for our surgeons and it is an important addition to our laparoscopic department, which provides a large number of minimally invasive surgeries,” said Professor Claus Langer, Head of the General, Visceral, and Thoracic Surgery Department. “This cutting-edge robotic technology enhances what a surgeon can see and do during surgery which greatly benefits our patients.”

About Evangelical Hospital Goettingen-Weende

The Evangelical Hospital Goettingen-Weende is a tertiary care hospital with a total of 601 beds and 14 operating rooms. The hospital performs 10,500 in-hospital surgeries and 3,500 ambulant surgeries per year (all specialties), and is located in Göttingen-Weende, Göttingen / Neu-Mariahilf and Bovenden-Lenglern. For more information, visit https://www.ekweende.de/

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com . Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications . For more information, visit www.asensus.com .

