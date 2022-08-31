Minera IRL Announces Additional Gold Prospect at Corihuarmi

LIMA, Peru, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (“Minera”, the “Company” or “we”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) (FWB:DZX) is pleased to announce that ongoing geotechnical efforts have identified a new exploration target located within the concessions of the Company’s producing Corihuarmi Gold Mine (“Corihuarmi”).



Corihuarmi started commercial production in 2008 based on an initial feasibility study completed in 2006. With an original estimated life span of only four years, Corihuarmi continues to generate significant revenue and cash flow, with production during 2021 of almost 25,000 ounces of gold from the project’s 9,830 hectares of mining concessions. Recently, the Company has focused its exploration efforts on a promising prospect area named Chantal (“Chantal”), located at the northwest limit of the current operating area at the mine.

Chantal has been subject to preliminary mapping, sampling and analysis work, and has produced favorable initial results. This has triggered the Company’s decision to pursue additional exploratory activities in this area as part of its plan to further extend the estimated life of Corihuarmi. The Company expects to provide more details on these efforts as they progress.

Minera IRL Limited is the CSE, BVL and FWB listed holding company of Minera IRL S.A. and Compañía Minera Kuri Kullu S.A., two precious metal mining companies engaged in mining exploration, development, and operations in Peru, with a primary focus on gold. Minera is led by an agile and experienced senior management team with extensive mining industry experience, particularly in South America. Minera operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine located 5,000 meters above sea level in Central Peru while assessing opportunities to advance its Ollachea Gold Project located in the Department of Puno, Southern Peru. For more information, please visit www.minera-irl.com.

