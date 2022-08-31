Walden Biosciences Announces Participation in Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Biosciences, Inc. (Walden), a private, venture-backed biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of kidney disease, today announced that the Company will be participating in Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference taking place September 7-8, 2022 in Boston.



Walden Biosciences’ senior management team will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, September 8. For those investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Walden Biosciences team, please contact your Citi representative.

About Walden Biosciences

Walden Biosciences is focused on developing breakthrough medicines to treat both rare and common forms of proteinuric kidney disease. Founded by world-renowned renal experts, Walden is applying a novel, multi-disciplinary approach that directly targets the kidneys to prevent damage and restore kidney function. Walden has active programs that address two novel targets for therapeutic intervention, directly targeting two cell types in the kidney, podocytes and proximal tubular cells. Dysfunction of these cells is responsible for the majority of renal diseases. Walden’s most advanced program is designed to inhibit soluble urokinase plasminogen activating receptor, or suPAR, a pro-inflammatory mediator that causes podocyte dysfunction and renal disease. A second program at Walden looks to restore the function of dynamin. Dynamin is an enzyme responsible for the maintenance of the cytoskeletal architecture of podocytes and proximal tubule cells and loss of function of dynamin results in dysfunctional cellular architecture and renal disease. Walden was launched in late 2020 with a $51 million Series A round of financing led by Arch Venture Partners with participation from other leading venture capital firms. For more information, please visit www.waldenbiosciences.com.

