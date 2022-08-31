First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance, today announced management participation in the following investor events:



Evercore ISI 2 nd Annual Technology Conference in New York – Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer, and David Gamsey, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will present on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at approximately 8:45 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast and subsequent replay will be available for a limited time on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations, or accessed directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore28/fa/1944227. Company management will also participate in investor meetings.





in New York – Company management will participate in investor meetings on Friday, September 9, 2022. Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York – Company management will participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.



About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman

Vice President, Investor Relations

Investors@fadv.com

(888) 314-9761