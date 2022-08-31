Arvinas to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:



Citi 17th Annual BioPharma Conference: Thursday, September 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Sean Cassidy, chief financial officer, and Ron Peck, M.D., chief medical officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.





2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Friday, September 9 at 9:45 a.m. ET. Sean Cassidy, chief financial officer, and Ron Peck, M.D., chief medical officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company's website.





Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Monday, September 12 at 11:05 a.m. ET. Ian Taylor, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, and Randy Teel, senior vice president, corporate and business development, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company's website.



About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Contacts



Investors:

Jeff Boyle

+1 (347) 247-5089

Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:

Kirsten Owens

+1 (203) 584-0307

Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com