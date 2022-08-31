English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

31 August 2022 at 2.00 p.m.

Change in Executive Committee: Sini Kivekäs appointed EVP, Human Resources at Aktia

Sini Kivekäs, Master of Laws with court training, has been appointed Aktia's new Executive Vice President, Human Resources (EVP, HR). In connection with the appointment, the EVP, HR will also become a member of Aktia's Executive Committee. Kivekäs has a long and versatile work history in different positions at Nordea: She has previously worked as HR Director of Nordea Finland, among other things, and currently she works as Head of Country Senior Executive Office at Nordea Finland. Kivekäs will start in the new position on 1 December 2022 at the latest.

"I am very pleased that we will have an experienced professional like Sini Kivekäs managing Aktia's HR operations and further developing our company culture. Sini's versatile experience in the financial sector is an excellent starting point for developing Aktia employees’ skills and for strengthening an excellent employee experience. I would like to extend Sini a warm welcome to Aktia and the Group's Executive Committee,” says Mikko Ayub, CEO of Aktia.

Ann-Sofi Reims, who previously worked as HR Director at Aktia, will leave the company at her own request by the end of September.

"At the same time, I would like to thank Ann-Sofi Reims for her valuable contribution to Aktia. Ann-Sofi's professional skills and human-oriented working methods have been of paramount importance to us, for example in the context of recent transformation and integration work,” Ayub continues.

The appointment of Sini Kivekäs is conditional on the approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority.

AKTIA BANK PLC

Further information:

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel.+358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom(at)aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds also internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 30/06/2022 amounted to EUR 13.9 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com

Attachment