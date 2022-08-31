Admirals Group AS 2022 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

Admiralsresults are exceptional 

Compared to the same period last yearAdmirals has significantly increased its net trading incometrading volumes and net profit in the first half of the yearcontinuinglarge-scale investments in IT and innovation. The company acquired new licenses in South Africa and Canada. These are  eloquent success stories of implementing a strong strategy with a long-term goal of ensuring financial freedom for 10 millionpeople by 2030. 

  • Admirals Group AS net income increased by 149 % (43 million euros versus 17.3 million euros in the same period of 2021)
  • Net profit 24.01 million euros (-1.7 million euros in the same period of 2021)  

"Despite the great uncertainty in the world economy and political situation, we continued to implement our long-term goals, continuing to unite personal finance and investing for our client. Our first half-year results are exceptional, trading volumes are strong and stable," said the CEO of Admirals Group AS Sergei Bogatenkov. 

According to Bogatenkov, Admirals is steadily growing its customer base and introducing a variety of products focused on its strengths by increasing trading and investment opportunities through the app, accelarating people along the path towards financial freedom. "At the same time, we continue to be a reliable and high-quality market leader for experienced participants in the sector. The number of people using the Admirals app continues to grow,” the CEO noted. 

In the past six months, the company acquired licenses in South Africa and Canada. "We are strategically increasing our presence in different regions of the world. Canada is the first step for the company's positioning in North America, and Africa, as a fast and developing financial center, is an excellent opportunity to strongly expand our customer base," described the company's CEO. 

According to Bogatenkov, the company's team is ready to face the new economic cycle in rapidly changing circumstances: "Admirals has proven that it belongs to the top of the FinTech world. We are the quality leader in our sector and as a global financial center we offer our clients digital tools on their way to financial freedom." 

Admirals has just announced the continuation of cooperation with Eesti Kontsert. The company is also the main sponsor of the Estonian football club FCI Levadia, supports the financial literacy of young people through various cooperation and projects, and stands by Ukraine and Ukrainians. 

"Our company stands next to organizations and initiatives that create significant value for society. Today, we are also focused on sustainability and applying green thinking both in our core business and as a global team," added the CEO. 


Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros) 12/31/202112/31/2020
6/30/2022
Assets   
Cash675
Due from credit institutions54,94225.37336.993
Due from investment companies18,58420.29416.243
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss5,1069.5019.799
Loans and receivables4,5413.3481.279
Inventories810637
Investments into associates001.376
Other assets3,1652.3731.830
Tangible fixed assets1,9772.2281.999
Right-of-use assets3,3493.8174.752
Intangible fixed assets5,4214.835873
Total assets97,09971.88275.186
    
Liabilities   
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss345637219
Liabilities and prepayments6,0523.2916.508
Deferred tax liability3131567
Subordinated debt securities4,4714.5591.827
Lease liabilities3,6064.0564.948
Total liabilities14,50512.57414.069
    
Equity   
Share capital250250250
Own shares-105-105-114
Statutory reserve capital252525
Currency translation reserve25723-711
Retained earnings82,16159.09961.657
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent82,58859.29261.107
Non-controlling interest61610
Total equity82,59459.30861.117
Total liabilities and equity97,09971.88275.186
    
    
Statement of Comprehensive Income    
(in thousands of euros)  2021
6M 20226M 2021
Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers43,89917,88937.063
Brokerage and commission fee revenue1,0781,2282.138
Brokerage and commission fee expense-1,728-1,538-2.954
Other trading activity related income26780196
Other trading activity related expense-523-403-732
Net income from trading42,99317,25635.711
Other income similar to interest5793185
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method9846128
Interest expense-220-198-426
Other income1,2398023.428
Other expenses-73-122-164
Net losses on exchange rate changes346-229-301
Net loss at fair value through profit or loss00-357
Personnel expenses-6,603-6,006-11.499
Operating expenses-12,378-12,369-24.252
Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets-961-438-1.062
Depreciation of right-of-use assets-466-486-973
Profit before income tax24,032-1,651418
Income tax-19-87-269
Profit for the reporting period24,013-1,738149
Other comprehensive income:   
Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss:   
Unrealized exchange rate differences233408734
Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the reporting period233408734
Total comprehensive income for the reporting period24,246-1,330883
Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent24,023-1,739146
Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest-1013
Profit for the reporting period24,013-1,738149
Total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent24,256-1,331881
Total comprehensive income attributable non-controlling interest-1013
Comprehensive income for the reporting period24,246-1,330884

The reports of Admirals Group AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/reports-group/

Admirals is a global FinTech and investment firm whose regulated subsidiaries offer smart solutions for multiple financial products. Since the foundation in 2001, Admirals has continuosly expanded its reach, and today it services worldwide through regulated trading companies.

Investment company Admiral Markets AS, established in Estonia, is a branch of Admirals Group AS, which has the right to provide investment services under the operating license of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the European Union and the European Economic Area countries. Admirals cares about the success of their partners, therefore offering numerous tried-and-tested marketing tools, state-of-the-art software, and quality assurance. 

Today, Admirals is located in 18 offices worldwide, making it a truly global organization. 

Additional information: 
Kaia Gil 
Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS
kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com 
+372 53 413 764 


 

 

