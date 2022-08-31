SOPERIOR FERTILIZER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Toronto, ON, Canada, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company”) (NEX:SOP.H). Further to its press release on March 28th, 2022, wherein the Company announced it had entered into an Exclusivity Agreement with a counterparty with respect to a JV Agreement (“JV”) for the development of its Blawn Mountain alunite asset, the counterparty has funded an additional USD $250,000. Of this balance, USD$35,000 was paid to extend the Exclusivity Agreement beyond the initial term which expired on June 30, 2022. The remaining USD$215,000 is an advance towards the JV transaction. Of these recently received funds from the counterparty, USD$215,000 will be applied to the debt outstanding to Lind Asset Management VIII LLC. To-date, the counterparty has paid USD $703,950 towards SITLA fees, exclusivity extensions, and JV payments. The counterparty has proposed a funding schedule which provides for a USD$2,250,000 payment by Sept 9th, 2022 with the final payment and JV closing in October 2022. The terms and conditions of the JV Agreement are unchanged from those outlined in the August 24, 2020 press release. The counterparty is currently engaging with engineering consultants to ensure that the process engineering work for the project will commence immediately upon the completion of the JV transaction.



