Pocket Network Powers Crypto UBI Project GoodDollar

TAMPA, FLORIDA , Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 infrastructure project Pocket Network has revealed new details of its partnership with GoodDollar, a crypto project that is taking on inequality across the globe. Almost half a million people worldwide have now claimed GoodDollar’s Universal Basic Income (UBI), prompting the protocol to integrate Pocket Network’s technology to help it scale.

UBI is a policy concept that legally grants an equally set financial stipend paid by the government without a means test. GoodDollar’s non-profit protocol takes this concept a step further by enabling the unbanked and under-banked with a cell phone to experience, learn, and use digital currency. Incorporating Pocket Network’s middleware provides remote procedure call (RPC) endpoints to ensure GoodDollar’s UBI platform can handle the large volume of data relays, without service disruption. Currently, Pocket Network is servicing nearly 20 million data relays per day for GoodDollar.

“Our goal is to redistribute wealth, and build better economies and we have to solve the problem of distribution,” said GoodDollar’s Patricia Pedrosa. “Pocket has been instrumental in simplifying Web3 complications and helping us scale. We’re grateful that people are realizing the power of what we are building to actually make real change in the world.”

Pocket Network and GoodDollar’s shared goals include making Web3 more simple, streamlined, and accessible. Pocket Network accomplishes this with easy-to-use developer UI/UX in the Pocket Portal, where developers can enable endpoints for multiple chains and access data relays for their applications in just a few clicks. GoodDollar, for its part, tackles this goal from the consumer side, through distributing free crypto to everyone, again with a focus on UI/UX that is easy for anyone to use. GoodDollar has gained significant traction since launch, and is also championing such initiatives as #CryptoForHer, in which campaign donations directly benefit women and girls.

GoodDollar sees a lot of volume as the entry point for thousands of new crypto holders; therefore, Pocket Network’s protocol was essential to matching this demand and routing network traffic efficiently. Pocket Network rewards node providers with $POKT for servicing traffic. It has also been a major source of data relay power for networks such as Ethereum, Polygon, Gnosis Chain, Avalanche, Solana, Fuse, Fantom, and Near, performing as many as one billion relays a day. Adding GoodDollar (which operates on Ethereum and Fuse) was the next best fit.

For more information on Pocket Network visit pokt.network. To learn more about GoodDollar, visit GoodDollar.org.

About GoodDollar

GoodDollar.org is a non-profit protocol that delivers a community-driven crypto basic income as part of its mission to advance financial education and inclusion. The protocol opens the door for the $100 billion DeFi market to make a lasting impact in the realm of social responsibility and onboarding the 1.7 billion people who are still unbanked into the digital economy. GoodDollar has built a wallet that enables any human with an internet connection to sign up and claim a small daily income in G$ coins. The project was founded in 2018 by Yoni Assia, the founder and CEO of eToro; eToro has supported the development of the GoodDollar protocol as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, and its commitment to financial education and empowerment.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications, is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables seamless and secure interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain enabled applications into the “pocket” of every mainstream consumer. For more information visit pokt.network.