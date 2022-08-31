iSpecimen to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12-14, 2022

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today announced that Christopher Ianelli, MD, PhD, CEO and President of iSpecimen, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 12-14, 2022.



Dr. Ianelli's corporate presentation will be available on-demand starting Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET for all registrants of the conference. To attend, please register here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with iSpecimen's management team, please contact your appropriate H.C. Wainwright representative, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at iSpecimen@kcsa.com.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

