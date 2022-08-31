Reunion Neuroscience Inc. Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (TSX: REUN, Nasdaq: REUN) ("Reunion"), or (“the Company”), a global leader in the discovery and development of innovative of psychedelic-inspired therapeutics for improved mental health outcomes, today announced it has scheduled its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for September 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET.



Shareholders of record on August 23, 2022 will be able to vote and ask questions online during the meeting. The Meeting will be available virtually and all Shareholders are urged to listen to the Meeting as follows.

To join the Meeting virtually, please join via the following link: https://app.livestorm.co/field-trip-health-1/reunion-neuroscience-annual-general-meeting?type=detailed for registration and follow the online instructions. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the Meeting virtually. Questions can be asked by typing in the question in the virtual platform at any time during the Meeting.

To join the Meeting via teleconference, please register via the following link: https://app.livestorm.co/field-trip-health-1/reunion-neuroscience-annual-general-meeting?type=detailed and follow the online instructions. You will then access the webinar on the day of to receive a personalized dial-in number and code. Note that those dialing-in will be in “listen only” mode.

For further instructions on how to dial in, please visit the following page: https://support.livestorm.co/ article/110-dial-in .

Please note that you will not be able to vote virtually. If you intend to listen to the Meeting virtually you must vote on the matters prior to the Meeting. Votes must be received by Computershare no later than the Proxy Deadline.

Shareholders of record as of August 23, 2022 will be eligible to vote and participate in the Annual Meeting. Reunion’s 2022 Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular and 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K are available on its SEDAR and EDGAR profiles available at www.sedar.com or https://www.sec.gov/edgar . The Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular contain further information on voting and admission procedures.

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc., (formerly, Field Trip Health Ltd.)

Reunion is a leader in novel psychedelic drug development, committed to innovating therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions by developing proprietary serotonin receptor agonist compounds. The Company’s lead asset, RE-104 (previously known as FT-104), is a proprietary, novel psychedelic drug being developed for post-partum and treatment resistant depression as a potential fast-acting antidepressant with durable efficacy. Reunion is also developing the FT-200 series, which includes compounds with potential for more selective serotonin receptor activity with reduced psychoactivity for potential use in more chronic treatment paradigms and indications.

Learn more at https://investors.reunionneuro.com, and https://www.reunionneuro.com .

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @reunionneuro.

To be added to the Reunion Neuroscience email list, please email Reunion@kcsa.com with “REUN” in the subject line.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the Company and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information relating to Field Trip, including its Annual Information Form, can be located on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange, or its Regulation Services Provider, have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS:

Reunion Neuroscience:

Joseph del Moral

Chairman & CEO

(416) 219-1050

joseph@reunionneuro.com

Media contacts:

Caitlin Kasunich

KCSA Strategic Communications

(212) 896-1241

reunion@kcsa.com

Investor contacts:

Phil Carlson / Sophia Bashford

KCSA Strategic Communications

(646) 573-0776 / (929) 246-7307

reunion@kcsa.com

SOURCE Reunion Neuroscience Inc.